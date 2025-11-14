Location Intelligence Market: Middle East & Africa Boosting Smart Solutions

The global location intelligence market size was estimated at USD 21.21 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 53.62 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.8% from 2025 to 2030. The market growth is primarily driven by the increasing penetration of smart devices and rising investments in IoT and network services, which enable the development of smarter applications and enhance real-time connectivity.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly accelerated the adoption of location intelligence solutions as organizations sought data-driven tools to adapt to changing market conditions, streamline operations, and enhance customer engagement through mapping, analytics, and location-based insights. Key industries such as retail, transportation, and healthcare are increasingly deploying location intelligence for supply chain optimization, asset tracking, and personalized marketing, fueling overall market expansion.

The proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and IoT-connected devices continues to generate vast volumes of location-based data, empowering businesses to derive insights into consumer behavior, operational efficiency, and strategic decision-making. With advancements in network infrastructure, real-time data collection and analysis have become more efficient, further driving the adoption of location intelligence across industries.

Moreover, IoT devices connected via high-speed networks are enabling businesses to gather actionable intelligence from continuous data streams. This capability is transforming industries such as logistics, retail, and healthcare, where understanding the movement of assets, products, or patients enhances both productivity and customer satisfaction. As IoT ecosystems and network technologies advance, location-based data analytics are expected to become more sophisticated, strengthening the demand for location intelligence platforms and services worldwide.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The North America location intelligence market held a share of over 32.0% in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2025 to 2030.

By component, the software segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2024.

By location type, the outdoor segment dominated with a revenue share of over 61.0% in 2024.

By deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest share of over 54.0% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 21.21 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 53.62 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 16.8%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The global location intelligence market is highly competitive, with key players including IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., LocationIQ, Trimble, Inc., and Foursquare. Companies are focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, and technology integration to expand their global footprint and maintain a competitive edge.

In October 2024, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. partnered with Sensitech, a U.S.-based subsidiary of Carrier Global Corporation, to enhance real-time monitoring solutions for the cold chain industry. This collaboration combines the strengths of both companies to deliver advanced visibility and analytics tools, ensuring improved supply chain connectivity, energy efficiency, and reduced waste — supporting a more sustainable, net-zero future.

In May 2024, MDA launched an innovative Vessel Detection Onboard Processing System (VDOP) to revolutionize maritime intelligence dissemination. As part of the MDA CHORUS platform, this system enables rapid satellite-to-ship data transfer, supporting global defense and intelligence operations in combating challenges such as smuggling, piracy, and illegal fishing.

In November 2023, Esri expanded its collaboration with Microsoft by integrating Esri’s ArcGIS with Microsoft Fabric, providing advanced spatial analytics and seamless data flow across tools such as Microsoft OneLake and Power BI. This partnership aims to accelerate decision-making and uncover new trends and insights through integrated geospatial analytics.

Prominent Companies Include

Autodesk, Inc.

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Comp11

ESRI

Foursquare

HERE Technologies

IBM Corporation

LocationIQ

MDA

Microsoft

Conclusion

The global location intelligence market is entering a high-growth phase, driven by advancements in IoT, network connectivity, and geospatial analytics. As industries increasingly depend on real-time data to optimize operations and enhance customer experiences, location intelligence is emerging as a cornerstone of digital transformation. With expanding applications across logistics, retail, defense, and healthcare, and strong investments in AI-driven analytics, the market is set to witness robust adoption and technological innovation through 2030.