Gelatin Market 2030: Rising Demand in Pharmaceuticals

Gelatin Market Overview

The global gelatin market was valued at USD 7.05 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 13.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2025 to 2030. The market is witnessing robust growth, driven by its versatile applications across pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and the food industry, as well as expansion in cosmetics and personal care. Additionally, shifting consumer preferences toward natural ingredients and the growing influence of social media are accelerating market demand.

The rising consumer emphasis on transparency and clean-label products has significantly boosted the use of gelatin in food and beverage applications. Derived from natural animal sources, gelatin functions as a gelling and thickening agent that aligns with the global clean-label movement, which prioritizes products free from artificial additives and preservatives. This shift reflects consumers’ preference for simpler, naturally derived formulations, encouraging manufacturers to incorporate gelatin into a wide range of offerings.

Raw material prices, largely dependent on animal byproducts from slaughterhouses, continue to influence gelatin pricing across regions. With growing demand from food & beverages and healthcare sectors, a moderate increase in raw material costs has been observed. To address this, manufacturers are expanding production capacity by establishing new application facilities in countries such as the U.S. and India. Enhanced supply chain management and increased production capacity are expected to stabilize gelatin prices in the near term.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe dominated the gelatin market, accounting for the highest revenue share of 38.3% in 2024.

Germany is witnessing steady growth due to strong demand from food, pharmaceutical, and wellness sectors.

By source, the bovine-sourced gelatin segment accounted for the largest market share of 35.1% in 2024.

By function, the stabilizer segment dominated the gelatin industry in 2024.

By application, the food & beverages (F&B) segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 7.05 Billion

USD 7.05 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.14 Billion

USD 13.14 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 11.1%

11.1% Largest Market (2024): Europe

Europe Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Gelatin Company Insights

The global gelatin industry is characterized by strong competition, with leading players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and capacity expansion to maintain their market presence. Companies are pursuing mergers and acquisitions, enhancing their online presence, and launching new applications to strengthen their global footprint.

GELITA AG is a leading global manufacturer of gelatin and collagen peptides, serving diverse sectors including food, pharmaceuticals, health & nutrition, and cosmetics. The company continues to strengthen its leadership through product innovations and global expansion initiatives.

Rousselot is a global frontrunner in collagen-based solutions, offering an extensive range of gelatin and collagen formulations for food, nutrition, pharmaceutical, and biomedical applications. The company’s focus on high-quality, innovative ingredients has enabled it to build a robust global presence and cater to evolving industry needs.

Key Gelatin Companies

The following leading companies collectively hold the largest market share and shape global industry trends:

GELITA AG

Rousselot

PB Leiner

STERLING GELATIN

Weishardt Holding SA

Junca Gelatines SL

Nitta Gelatin, Inc.

PAN Biotech GmbH

Shanghai Al-Amin Biosource Co., Ltd.

Tessenderlo Group

Conclusion

The global gelatin market is on a strong upward trajectory, supported by increasing demand for natural, clean-label, and multifunctional ingredients across industries. Its versatility in food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics continues to expand its global footprint.

Rising investments in production capacity, particularly in Asia Pacific and North America, along with advancements in supply chain management, are expected to ensure a steady supply and stable pricing. Furthermore, the growing focus on health, wellness, and natural product formulations is expected to reinforce gelatin’s market position.

Overall, the market’s combination of sustainability-driven innovation, diversified applications, and consumer-driven transparency trends will continue to propel steady growth through 2030, positioning gelatin as a key ingredient in the evolving global bio-based materials landscape.