Swan Primary Care Expands Comprehensive Healthcare Services in Bloomingdale, Illinois

BloomingDale, IL, USA, 2025-11-17 — /EPR Network/ — Swan Primary Care, a trusted provider of comprehensive primary care services in Bloomingdale, Illinois, announces the expansion of its patient-centered medical offerings under the leadership of Wahaj Ahmed, MD – Board Certified Internist and Assistant Professor. Known for its tagline, “Your Long Life Partner in Health,” the clinic continues its mission to deliver accessible, personalized, and high-quality healthcare for individuals and families.

Swan Primary Care, located at 303 E Army Trail Rd #111, Bloomingdale, IL 60108, offers a wide range of services including Telemedicine Visits, Lab Test Services, Medicare Annual Wellness Visits, Routine Physicals, High Blood Pressure & Cholesterol Management, Diabetes Care, COPD Management, In-Office Tests, and Vitamin Injections/IV Infusions. The clinic also supports in-network insurance holders and uninsured patients through flexible self-pay options.

“Our focus has always been on long-term patient relationships and preventive, whole-person care,” said Dr. Wahaj Ahmed. “We aim to provide a comfortable, reliable medical home where every patient receives the attention and support they deserve.”

With a growing demand for convenient healthcare, Swan Primary Care has strengthened its Telemedicine Services, making it easier for patients to receive medical evaluations and follow-ups from home. The clinic operates Monday to Friday, 10 AM to 5 PM, and remains committed to offering compassionate care tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://swanprimarycare.com or contact the clinic at 630-931-2929 or Info@swanprimarycare.com. Swan Primary Care continues to serve Bloomingdale and surrounding communities with dedication, expertise, and an unwavering commitment to better long-term health.