Procurement As A Service Market Expands With Rising Outsourcing Demand

The global procurement as a service (PaaS) market was valued at USD 6.89 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 22.10 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 14.4% from 2025 to 2033. This strong growth is driven by the rising need for cost optimization, enhanced operational efficiency, and strategic sourcing capabilities across industries. As organizations focus on streamlining procurement processes, outsourcing to specialized service providers has become a preferred approach to achieving scalability and technological advancement.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2024 with a revenue share of over 44.6%, supported by strong demand for digital procurement solutions across enterprises. The U.S. market is projected to grow at a notable CAGR of 14.5% from 2025 to 2033.

Among components, the strategic sourcing segment led the market with a 31.9% revenue share in 2024, reflecting the increasing focus on supplier evaluation, cost management, and category optimization.

Large enterprises accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024, as they continue to rely on PaaS providers for managing complex procurement operations.

By vertical, the manufacturing segment remained the leading contributor to revenue in 2024 due to the need for high transparency, risk mitigation, and improved supplier collaboration.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.89 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 22.10 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 14.4%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Organizations increasingly outsource procurement activities to gain access to specialized expertise, reduce costs, and integrate advanced digital tools. PaaS providers deliver flexible and modular solutions such as category management, spend analysis, and supplier management, enabling businesses to customize procurement strategies as they scale. This adaptability is particularly beneficial for both SMEs and large organizations aiming to strengthen procurement efficiency.

Digital transformation is another major driver, with cloud platforms, AI, machine learning, and analytics becoming central to modern procurement solutions. These technologies enhance spend visibility, improve compliance, and support data-driven decision-making. A notable example is GEP’s introduction of an AI-powered Total Orchestration Solution in May 2024, designed to simplify procurement workflows and improve supply chain operations.

Enterprises are shifting from transactional procurement to strategic procurement focused on supplier innovation, long-term value creation, and risk management. Service providers offer deep expertise in supplier benchmarking, category insights, and contract negotiations, helping organizations diversify supplier bases and meet compliance requirements. Public and private sector initiatives promoting partnerships with minority-owned or local businesses also encourage companies to rely on PaaS vendors for effective vendor onboarding and verification.

Key Procurement as a Service Company Insights

Major players in the market include Accenture, Genpact, GEP, IBM Corporation, and WNS (Holdings) Limited. These companies focus on product innovation, strategic collaborations, and technological enhancements to strengthen their market presence.

In May 2025, Accenture and SAP SE launched a partnership under the ADVANCE initiative, integrating AI-driven cloud solutions with SAP’s enterprise suite to transform procurement, supply chain, finance, and workforce operations.

In April 2025, Infosys Limited announced its agreement to acquire MRE Consulting Ltd. to expand its capabilities in energy procurement, risk management, and supply chain automation. The acquisition aims to support faster decision-making and improved supply chain visibility using MRE’s proprietary tools.

Key Procurement as a Service Companies:

Accenture

Aegis Components

Capgemini

Genpact

GEP

HCL Technologies Limited

Infosys Limited

IBM Corporation

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro

WNS (Holdings) Limited

Conclusion

The procurement as a service market is experiencing rapid expansion as organizations pursue digital transformation, cost reduction, and strategic supplier management. With AI, cloud, and analytics reshaping procurement functions, demand for scalable procurement outsourcing continues to rise across regions and industries. Companies embracing PaaS solutions are better positioned to enhance operational efficiency, mitigate risks, and achieve long-term value creation.

