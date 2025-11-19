Sleek Bill Affected by Widespread Cloudflare Global Network Outage

Pune, Maharashtra – India, 2025-11-19 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill, the world’s leading billing and invoicing software provider, confirms that its services are currently experiencing disruption due to a major, global outage affecting Cloudflare, a critical internet infrastructure and security provider. This global event is concurrently affecting many of the most utilized online services around the world, such as X (previously known as Twitter), ChatGPT, and Canva.

Users of Sleek Bill may experience issues accessing the site, encounter longer loading times, or receive non-specific error messages (“500 Internal Server Error”) on various system modules.

“We recognize the critical nature of our service for our customers’ daily business operations, and we sincerely apologize for any disruption this is causing,” said Vicky Kalbande, CEO at Sleek Bill. “We have received reports related to internet infrastructure and have been alerted to disturbances on Cloudflare’s network services. There is no breach of security in Sleek Bill’s systems. Your information is secure. We will do our best to restore complete functionality as quickly as possible when Cloudflare is back to normal.”

Key Information for Sleek Bill Users:

Cause: Widespread, global Cloudflare network services outage.

Sleek Bill keeps the users up to date as far as the service is being restored through the official status page and social media. Once all services are back online, the company will provide an update and a full description of the events.

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill is the easy-to-use billing software that lets small and medium enterprises take full control of their invoicing and billing.

