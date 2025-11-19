Functional Drinks Market 2030: Digestive Health Takes Center Stage

Functional Drinks Market Summary

The global functional drinks market size was valued at USD 149.75 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 248.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is largely driven by rising consumer awareness of the health benefits associated with functional beverages, which are enriched with beneficial ingredients such as amino acids, vitamins, and minerals.

Additionally, dynamic marketing strategies and continuous product innovation from key industry players are contributing to accelerated market expansion throughout the forecast period. The introduction of new flavors and convenient consumption formats is further stimulating product adoption. Growing healthcare costs, increasing focus on preventive health, and consumers’ shift toward healthier lifestyle choices are also supporting market demand. According to a 2024 consumer survey conducted by Matter Communications, 44% of U.S. consumers reported a stronger inclination toward healthier sodas, enhanced water, and sparkling beverages as part of their daily routines. These functional beverages offer multiple benefits, including gut health support and improved intake of essential macro- and micronutrients.

Functional drinks contribute to improved physiological functions such as heart rate regulation, digestive health, immune support, and weight management. They are also linked to better bone health, eye health, mental alertness, and cholesterol management due to their nutrient-rich profiles, often including raw fruits, vegetables, amino acids, and vitamins. As consumers increasingly seek beverages that address specific health needs, demand for functional drinks continues to rise.

The market is further propelled by growing interest in lactose-free and plant-based beverages, influenced by the rising popularity of diets such as vegan and keto. Additionally, the surge in organic, clean-label, and non-GMO products is reshaping consumer buying behavior. As a result, functional beverages are increasingly preferred over traditional carbonated drinks.

Order a free sample PDF of the Functional Drinks Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for a substantial 37.6% revenue share in 2024.

The U.S. market is strongly influenced by millennial health trends, convenience-driven preferences, and continuous product innovation.

By type, the energy drinks segment dominated with a 53.1% revenue share in 2024.

By distribution channel, hypermarkets and supermarkets led the market with 40.7% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 149.75 Billion

USD 149.75 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 248.51 Billion

USD 248.51 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.9%

8.9% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest Growing Market: Asia-Pacific

Key Functional Drinks Company Insights

The functional drinks industry is highly competitive, with leading companies pursuing mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and extensive R&D activities to strengthen their market positions. Many manufacturers are expanding production capacities and developing new formulations aligned with emerging consumer health trends.

Nestlé , a global food and beverage leader, maintains a strong presence in functional nutrition through innovations grounded in nutrition science. Products such as its N3 prebiotic milk reflect the company’s focus on probiotics, plant proteins, and specialized health-oriented beverages.

, a global food and beverage leader, maintains a strong presence in functional nutrition through innovations grounded in nutrition science. Products such as its N3 prebiotic milk reflect the company’s focus on probiotics, plant proteins, and specialized health-oriented beverages. The Coca-Cola Company has expanded strategically into functional and hydration categories beyond traditional soft drinks. Its portfolio now includes sports drinks (Powerade), energy drinks, vitamin-enhanced waters, prebiotic sodas, and caffeinated water products. Coca-Cola benefits from an extensive global distribution system, strong brand equity, and the ability to scale new product lines efficiently.

Leading Functional Drinks Companies

The Coca-Cola Company

Monster Energy Company

PepsiCo

Red Bull

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd.

SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

Danone S.A.

Nestlé

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global functional drinks market is poised for strong growth through 2030, supported by increasing consumer focus on health, wellness, and preventive nutrition. Rising interest in plant-based, clean-label, and nutrient-enriched beverages, combined with rapid product innovation across flavor, formulation, and packaging, continues to reshape consumer preferences. With North America leading current demand and Asia-Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, key industry players are leveraging advanced R&D, strategic collaborations, and expansive distribution networks to capture evolving opportunities. As health-conscious lifestyles become more mainstream worldwide, functional beverages will continue to gain market relevance and expand their presence across retail and online channels.