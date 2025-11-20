Gaming Market 2030: AI-Powered Personalization in Games

Gaming Market Summary

The global gaming market was valued at USD 298.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 505.17 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is being propelled by the rapid rise of cloud gaming, the widespread adoption of mobile gaming, advancements in VR and AR technologies, and the increasing popularity of e-sports.

The industry is undergoing significant transformation driven by subscription-based gaming models, digital distribution platforms, blockchain-enabled in-game assets, and AI-powered innovations. The growing diversity of the global gaming population is further accelerating demand, creating substantial opportunities for the market in the years ahead.

AI and machine learning continue to play an increasingly vital role in game development. These technologies are being used to enhance game design through procedural content generation, adaptive difficulty, and more sophisticated NPC behavior. AI-driven personalization is also enabling games to tailor experiences to individual player preferences, making gameplay more immersive and engaging. As AI technology evolves, its influence in gaming is expected to deepen, contributing to more intelligent and responsive game environments.

The continued rise of virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) represents another major trend. VR devices such as Oculus Rift and PlayStation VR are making immersive experiences more accessible, while AR titles like Pokémon GO highlight the potential of blending real-world and digital interactions. As VR and AR technologies advance, they are expected to reshape the gaming experience and enhance player engagement.

Esports has also emerged as a dominant segment within the gaming industry, attracting massive global audiences and increasing investments from corporations and sponsors. Major tournaments—including the League of Legends World Championship and The International for Dota 2—draw billions of viewers worldwide. This growth has strengthened the ecosystem of esports teams, professional players, and influencers, creating new revenue streams from advertising, sponsorships, and media rights. Live-streaming platforms such as Twitch and YouTube Gaming are further amplifying this momentum.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia-Pacific gaming market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 9% from 2025 to 2030.

The U.S. dominated the North American gaming market in 2024.

By device, the mobile gaming segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 46% in 2024.

By type, offline gaming generated the highest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 298.09 Billion

USD 298.09 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 505.17 Billion

USD 505.17 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 8.7%

8.7% Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Key Gaming Company Insights

Leading players in the gaming industry include Sony Group Corporation and Microsoft Corporation.

Sony Group Corporation offers a wide range of electronics, gaming, and entertainment products. Its PlayStation console series—launched in 1994—has evolved through multiple generations, with the PlayStation 5 being the latest addition.

offers a wide range of electronics, gaming, and entertainment products. Its PlayStation console series—launched in 1994—has evolved through multiple generations, with the PlayStation 5 being the latest addition. Microsoft Corporation operates across software, hardware, and gaming, known for its Xbox console line introduced in 2001. The company has since expanded the series to include the Xbox 360, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Emerging gaming companies include Rovio Entertainment Corporation and Tencent Holdings, Ltd.

Rovio Entertainment Ltd. is renowned for the Angry Birds franchise with over 5 billion downloads. The company continues to develop player-centric mobile gaming experiences while extending its brand into animation and consumer products.

is renowned for the Angry Birds franchise with over 5 billion downloads. The company continues to develop player-centric mobile gaming experiences while extending its brand into animation and consumer products. Tencent Holdings, Ltd. is a global technology leader offering communication platforms such as WeChat and QQ. As the world’s largest video game vendor by revenue, Tencent has a strong portfolio of in-house games and investments in leading gaming studios.

Key Gaming Companies

Conclusion

The global gaming market is poised for sustained expansion through 2030, driven by innovations in cloud gaming, AI, VR/AR, mobile platforms, and the booming esports ecosystem. With strong regional momentum—especially in Asia Pacific—and continued technological advancement, the industry is on track to achieve its projected value of USD 505.17 billion by 2030. As the gaming audience diversifies and new technologies enhance player experiences, the market will continue to unlock new revenue streams and growth opportunities across platforms, devices, and content formats.