National Store LLC Introduces Canon PIXMA TS4140i — Smart, Compact Inkjet Printer for Home Use

ABU DHABI, UAE, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — National Store LLC, a leading electronics and office solutions provider in the UAE, is proud to announce the launch of the Canon PIXMA TS4140i, a versatile wireless inkjet printer designed for modern homes. Combining high-quality printing, scanning, and copying in a compact, stylish form, the TS4140i offers convenience and performance for everyday tasks.

The PIXMA TS4140i delivers fast printing at up to 14.0 ipm (monochrome) and 9.0 ipm (colour). Its pigment black ink ensures crisp, durable text, while vibrant colour printing supports borderless photos up to A4 size. Automatic duplex printing helps reduce paper use, making it both efficient and eco-friendly.

Equipped with Wi-Fi and QR code setup, the printer enables easy printing, scanning, and copying from mobile devices using the Canon PRINT app, as well as Apple AirPrint and Mopria support. With first-page-out times of approximately 7.5 seconds for black and 9.5 seconds for colour, it offers speed and efficiency for home offices, students, and families.

Compact and lightweight, measuring 374 × 355 × 168 mm and weighing 5.2 kg, the TS4140i fits seamlessly into any home space. It’s two FINE ink cartridges (pigment black and colour), with optional XL versions, provide long-lasting printing, making it economical for daily use.

“At National Store LLC, we aim to provide innovative products that simplify everyday tasks,” said the PR team at National Store LLC. “The Canon PIXMA TS4140i combines speed, quality, and smart connectivity in a compact design, making it ideal for modern homes.”

The Canon PIXMA TS4140i is now available across the UAE through National Store LLC’s retail outlets, authorised dealers, and leading electronics retailers. For business or volume enquiries, customers are encouraged to contact the National Store LLC directly.

About National Store LLC

National Store LLC is a trusted name in the UAE for distributing Canon products, offering a full range of photography and videography solutions. With a commitment to providing exceptional customer service and the latest Canon technologies, the National Store LLC is dedicated to supporting photographers at every level.

Contact Number: +971 4 353 5365

Email ID – info@nationalstore.ae