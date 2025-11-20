CEng Shreekant Patil Awarded Top 100 Digital Badge for Excellence in Smart Cities

Nashik, India, 2025-11-20 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil has been honored with a prestigious digital award badge by Thinkers360, recognizing him among the Top 100 experts worldwide in the Smart Cities sector. This accolade celebrates his outstanding leadership and contributions toward advancing smart city initiatives across India.

CEng. Shreekant Patil has played a pivotal role in shaping smart city development through extensive collaboration with Smart Cities Councils and international partners. His efforts focus on technology transfer for MSMEs and startups, innovation mentorship for urban startups, and promoting digitalization. He actively supports funding facilitation, knowledge transfer, leadership development, and problem-solving within dynamic partnership ecosystems. Patil’s expertise spans policy standardization, implementation, cross-border collaboration, funding, and risk mitigation, empowering sustainable and inclusive urban transformation. His work continues to drive innovation, cultivate partnerships, and deliver practical solutions for urban challenges.

CEng Shreekant Patil is founder at PARENTNashik – (India), (100 % Export to Europe). He is Committee chairman at NIMA Startup Hub, MACCIA – Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Vice President at IBSEA, GFID & MSMECCII, Advisor at United Marathi International Chamber, GIBF, Founder member at FOEII University, Delhi, Director at Poland-India Chamber of Cooperation, Chartered Engineer with DGFT, Valuer, with 30+ years of industrial experience now working as Sr. Consultant at NPC India Under Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Technical Committee Member & Resource person Rp at BIS – Bureau of Indian Standards – Govt of India and AWS – American Welding Society. Official Mentor at Govt of India Initiatives: BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, Certified LEAN, ZED, Consultant, Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, Asian Development Bank, SIDBI, United Nations, European Commissions, Registered (Govt of India) Trainer, Assessor at NSDC (Skill India), PoP at UGC, Volunteer Startup Mentor at AICTE – Vidyanjali Programme, Independent Director, Niryat Bandhu, Udyami Mitra at Khadi India, Associated with EEPC, SEPC, APEDA, Council member at International Trade Council – Business for innovation & technology, member, reviewer, mentor at Asian Council of Science Editors, IFERP, Global Harmonization Initiative, Cluster collaboration- European Union, mentor at MentorMe program of European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG – SPSC- UK. Shreekant Patil has been nominated in roster of experts at UNFCCC. He is researcher fellow, author, writer.

For more details and to view Shreekant Patil’s digital badge, visit: https://www.thinkers360.com/tl/badge/29125/7077