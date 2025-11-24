Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market 2030: NAIP, NGS, and the New Era of Clinical Genomics

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Summary

The global oligonucleotide synthesis market size was valued at USD 4.05 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 8.83 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the nucleic acid isolation and purification (NAIP) segment is driven by increasing adoption of sequencing platforms for clinical diagnostics, rising genomics and enzymology research activities, and a steady increase in R&D investments.

Oligonucleotide therapeutics continue to show strong potential in the treatment of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular conditions, cancers, and retinal disorders. Expanding applications of oligo sequences across diverse biotechnology domains further support market growth. The rising need for molecular diagnostics within precision medicine represents a significant emerging opportunity for the oligonucleotide synthesis industry.

Technological advancements—such as CRISPR, high-throughput sequencing, and other modern gene expression tools—have simplified genome analysis and modification, thereby increasing the demand for synthesized oligonucleotides. Manufacturers are investing in advanced production technologies to generate longer oligos with enhanced precision and yield, addressing the growing need for custom-designed sequences. The presence of supportive regulatory frameworks in genomics also plays a critical role in sustaining market expansion, with evolving policies fostering innovation in advanced biological research and therapeutic applications.

Industry players continue to pursue breakthroughs to strengthen their market presence. For example, in March 2023, Ansa Biotechnologies successfully synthesized the longest DNA oligonucleotide using a de novo method—marking a significant milestone in the field. Companies like Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. offer a wide array of oligonucleotide products suitable for applications such as PCR, cloning, sequencing, gene detection, drug discovery, and diagnostics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share in 2024, accounting for 31.9% of the global market.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.

By product type, services represented the largest share of 31.5% in 2024.

By application, PCR primers accounted for the leading revenue share in 2024.

By end-use, academic research institutes dominated the market in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.05 Billion

USD 4.05 Billion 2030 Market Size Projection: USD 8.83 Billion

USD 8.83 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 13.2%

13.2% Largest Market (2024): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Key Oligonucleotide Synthesis Company Insights

Major players in the oligonucleotide synthesis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher, and Revvity Discovery Limited. These companies maintain competitiveness by adopting advanced synthesis technologies, enhancing research capabilities, building strategic collaborations, and expanding production to meet rising global demand for RNA therapeutics, genomics, and personalized medicine.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides innovative synthesis technologies for research, diagnostics, and therapeutic applications, supporting advancements in gene editing, genomics, and RNA-based drug development.

Merck KGaA delivers high-quality reagents and synthesis services that support molecular biology research, diagnostics, gene editing, and the development of targeted treatments.

Key Oligonucleotide Synthesis Companies:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher

Revvity Discovery Limited

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Bio-Synthesis, Inc.

Kaneka Eurogentec S.A.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Biolegio

Twist Bioscience

Conclusion

The oligonucleotide synthesis market is poised for strong growth through 2030, driven by the accelerating adoption of sequencing technologies, expanding therapeutic applications, and increased investments in genomic research. Supportive regulatory frameworks and ongoing technological innovations—particularly in gene editing and high-precision synthesis—are further enhancing market momentum. With rising demand for custom oligos, precision diagnostics, and RNA-based therapies, the industry is expected to experience sustained expansion, solidifying its role as a cornerstone of modern biotechnology and personalized medicine.