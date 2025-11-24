Infection Control Market Size, Share, and High-Growth Opportunities by 2030

The global infection control market size was valued at USD 52.38 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach USD 74.21 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in the market is largely fueled by the rising volume of surgical and clinical procedures that necessitate stringent infection prevention measures.

Technological progress in infection control has greatly strengthened healthcare systems’ ability to avoid and manage infections. Developments such as automated disinfection equipment, UV-based sanitation technologies, antimicrobial surface treatments, and advanced air purification systems have shown the potential to decrease HAIs by as much as 30%, supporting overall market expansion. Additionally, the growing preference for outsourcing sterilization services and the launch of next-generation sterilization technologies further drive demand. Government-led programs aimed at improving infection prevention standards continue to play a pivotal role in shaping market dynamics.

Public health authorities across the globe are more actively establishing guidelines to promote awareness and ensure effective prevention practices, which is expected to support market growth over the forecast timeline. For example, the World Health Organization (WHO) has published detailed recommendations for managing and preventing pandemic- and epidemic-prone acute respiratory infections in healthcare settings. These cover a wide range of measures, including standard hygiene practices, appropriate use of personal protective equipment, and protocols for disinfection and sterilization.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the infection control market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.3% in 2024.

The infection control market in the U.S. accounted for the major revenue share of the regional market in 2024.

By type, the consumables segment dominated the market for infection control and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024.

By end use, the hospital segment is accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 52.38 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 74.21 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 6.1%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Competitive Landscape

Competition within the market is defined by extensive collaborative initiatives undertaken by leading players such as Advanced Sterilization Products, STERIS, and 3M, consolidating their substantial market presence. These companies continue to prioritize strategies including acquisitions, product innovation, and regional expansion.

STERIS Life Sciences provides a wide portfolio of infection control solutions—such as sterilization systems, disinfectants, and cleanroom consumables—supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in maintaining sterile environments and meeting global regulatory requirements.

provides a wide portfolio of infection control solutions—such as sterilization systems, disinfectants, and cleanroom consumables—supporting pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms in maintaining sterile environments and meeting global regulatory requirements. Belimed delivers an extensive suite of infection control technologies, including washer-disinfectors, steam sterilizers, and ultrasonic cleaning systems, enabling safe and effective reprocessing of medical devices in healthcare environments.

Prominent Companies

3M

Belimed AG

O&M Halyard or its affiliates.

GETINGE AB (publ) Corporate

ASP

MATACHANA

Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company

MMM Group

Medivators Inc.

STERIS.

Midmark Corporation.

W&H

Conclusion

The infection control market is poised for steady growth, driven by rising procedural volumes, rapid technological advancements, and expanding government initiatives focused on preventing healthcare-associated infections. With North America leading in market share and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, industry players are expected to continue leveraging innovation, strategic collaborations, and expanded service offerings to meet the increasing global demand for effective infection prevention solutions.