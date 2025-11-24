Automation Type Insights for Lab Automation Market 2025-2033

The global lab automation market was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 18.39 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for advanced screening technologies, improved laboratory efficiency, and widespread adoption of automated systems across research, clinical, and biopharmaceutical environments.

The industry is experiencing a high volume of mergers and acquisitions, reflecting its strategic importance and strong growth prospects. Companies are actively pursuing acquisitions and partnerships to enhance their product portfolios, enter new geographic markets, and strengthen technological capabilities. For example, in December 2023, Hudson Robotics and Art Robbins Instruments acquired Tomtec Inc. in the U.S., expanding their liquid-handling capabilities and advancing their presence in the bioanalytical sample-preparation market for life sciences R&D.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America commanded the largest share at 36.54% in 2024.

The U.S. market is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period.

Continuous flows was the leading process segment, accounting for 55.35% of the market in 2024.

Total automation held the largest share among automation types in 2024.

Clinical chemistry analysis dominated end-use, capturing 27.72% of the 2024 market.

Download the free sample PDF of the Lab Automation Market Intelligence Study by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8.27 billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 18.39 billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 9.3%

Leading Region: North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

The lab automation market is shaped by leading players that offer extensive portfolios, invest heavily in R&D, and develop strategic partnerships to enhance their global presence. Major companies—including QIAGEN, PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Danaher, and Agilent Technologies, Inc.—continue to strengthen their positions by providing advanced solutions such as liquid-handling systems, robotic instruments, LIMS platforms, and high-throughput screening technologies across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical laboratory environments.

Additionally, companies such as Eppendorf SE, Hudson Robotics, Aurora Biomed Inc., BMG LABTECH GmbH, Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. are expanding their reach through specialized, customizable automation offerings tailored to the needs of research institutions, diagnostic laboratories, and biopharmaceutical manufacturers. Their innovations enhance workflow efficiency, accuracy, and reproducibility to meet rising demand for faster, high-throughput laboratory operations.

Prominent Companies

QIAGEN

PerkinElmer Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Danaher

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Eppendorf SE

Hudson Robotics

Aurora Biomed Inc.

BMG LABTECH GmbH

Explore Horizon Databook – the world’s most comprehensive market intelligence platform by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The global lab automation market is poised for strong growth as laboratories increasingly prioritize efficiency, precision, and high-throughput capabilities. Technological innovations, expanding M&A activity, and a growing focus on data-driven workflows will continue to accelerate automation adoption across clinical, research, and biopharmaceutical sectors.