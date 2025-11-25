Pen Needles Market 2030: Regional Hotspots You Can’t Ignore

The global pen needles market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 7.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2025 to 2030. The rising global burden of diabetes remains the primary factor propelling the demand for pen needles.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), an estimated 642 million people are projected to be living with diabetes by 2040, highlighting the substantial need for efficient insulin delivery systems. As diabetes prevalence increases worldwide, the demand for insulin pens—and therefore pen needles—is set to grow steadily over the forecast period.

Pen injectors are widely adopted by individuals with diabetes for the administration of insulin and other medications, making them a preferred option for managing the condition. The strong global rise in diabetes cases, closely tied to the escalating obesity epidemic, has significantly accelerated the requirement for insulin pens. Obesity is a major risk factor for diabetes, accounting for 80–85% of the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, according to Diabetes.co.uk. As obesity levels climb globally, the incidence of diabetes continues to rise, driving the demand for pen needles as critical components of insulin delivery.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Europe led the global market with a 36.8% share in 2024.

North America captured 28.8% of the global revenue share in 2024.

By product, the standard pen needles segment held over 87.3% of the revenue share in 2024.

Based on needle length, 5 mm pen needles accounted for more than 20.6% of the market in 2024.

The insulin therapy segment dominated in 2024 with over 85.2% share and is expected to maintain strong growth through the forecast period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.1 Billion

USD 4.1 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.8 Billion

USD 7.8 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 10.1%

10.1% Europe: Largest market in 2024

Key Pen Needles Company Insights

Competition in the pen needles market is intense, with leading manufacturers such as Novo Nordisk A/S, Terumo Corp., and others expanding their presence. Key companies are actively pursuing strategies including product innovation, collaborations, acquisitions, and regional expansion to address evolving customer needs and strengthen their market position.

Leading Pen Needles Companies

Novo Nordisk A/S

Becton Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corp.

Owen Mumford Ltd.

Ypsomed

B. Braun Melsungen AG

HTL-STREFA

UltiMed, Inc.

Allison Medical, Inc.

Artsana S.p.A.

Conclusion

The pen needles market is positioned for substantial growth through 2030, primarily driven by the escalating global prevalence of diabetes and the strong link between obesity and Type 2 diabetes. As more patients require insulin therapy, the demand for convenient, reliable, and patient-friendly delivery devices continues to rise. With Europe leading the market and significant innovation occurring across key players, the pen needles industry is expected to maintain a strong upward trajectory during the forecast period.