Retail Cooler Market Grows with Rising Demand for Fresh Food Displays

The global retail cooler market size was estimated at USD 3.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.84 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2025 to 2030. Rising consumer preference for fresh, perishable, and minimally processed foods is encouraging retailers to expand their selections of fresh produce, beverages, dairy items, and ready-to-eat products, all of which require dependable cooling systems to ensure safety, quality, and shelf appeal.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 38.52% of global retail cooler market revenue in 2024.

The retail cooler market in the U.S. is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030.

By capacity, coolers above 50 quarts represented 54.44% of the 2024 revenue share.

By distribution channel, offline sales dominated with 83.37% market share in 2024.

Online distribution is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2025 to 2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 3.38 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 5.84 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.8%

North America: Largest regional market in 2024

Retail coolers have become increasingly important in retail environments, helping present chilled and fresh items in a more appealing and accessible manner. This trend supports consumer preferences for convenient, health-oriented choices, especially among urban shoppers seeking grab-and-go options. As retailers cater to these evolving habits, the need for reliable, efficient cooling systems continues to rise.

The global expansion of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores is also accelerating demand. Growing retail infrastructure in developing economies, supported by higher disposable incomes and rapid urbanization, has intensified the need for modern and energy-efficient cooling solutions. These markets are adopting advanced refrigeration systems to meet consumer expectations for freshness and product safety, while ensuring operational efficiency.

Key Retail Cooler Company Insights

The retail cooler market is concentrated, with established brands dominating due to strong market presence, diverse product ranges, and continuous innovation. Companies such as Polar Bear Coolers, YETI Holdings, Inc., The Coleman Company, Inc., Grizzly Coolers LLC, and ORCA Coolers LLC hold significant market share. Their ability to leverage economies of scale, competitive pricing, and ongoing product enhancements allows them to shape industry standards and remain competitive as consumer expectations evolve.

Key Retail Cooler Companies:

Polar Bear Coolers

Lifoam Industries LLC

ORCA Coolers, LLC

Plastilite Corporation

ICEE Containers Pty Ltd.

Bison Coolers

Grizzly Coolers LLC

Huntington Solutions

The Coleman Company, Inc.

YETI Holdings, Inc.

Conclusion

Overall, the retail cooler market is set for steady expansion, supported by rising demand for fresh and convenience-focused products, the growth of modern retail formats, and increasing emphasis on energy efficiency and sustainability. As consumer habits continue to shift toward healthier and ready-to-consume options, retailers and manufacturers are expected to adopt more advanced, environmentally friendly cooling technologies, ensuring sustained growth through 2030.

