Terminal Sterilization Services Market Grows with Rising Medical Demand

The global terminal sterilization services market size was estimated at USD 13.09 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.54 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2025 to 2033. The market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) and the growing number of surgical procedures, both of which necessitate strict sterilization protocols across healthcare settings.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Regional Leadership: North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 34.60% in 2024.

Country Insight: The U.S. accounted for 88.89% of North America’s revenue share in 2024, reflecting its well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Product Segment: The equipment segment led the market with a revenue share of 41.81% in 2024.

Method Segment: Low-temperature sterilization remained the leading method, accounting for 57.05% of the revenue share in 2024.

End-use Segment: Hospitals & clinics held the largest end-use share of 33.86% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 13.09 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 25.54 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.76%

Largest Market in 2024: North America

The surge in HAIs is a major contributor to the growth of the terminal sterilization services market. Healthcare facilities worldwide are under increasing pressure to enhance sterilization practices due to the rising infection risks associated with improperly sterilized instruments. As reported by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control in May 2024, nearly 4.3 million hospitalized patients across the EU and EEA suffer from HAIs annually. These infections impose significant health risks and operational burdens on healthcare systems, prompting stricter regulatory oversight and greater adoption of terminal sterilization processes.

Terminal sterilization, conducted after product packaging, ensures complete microbial inactivation, making it a critical component of infection prevention protocols. With the increasing need for efficient infection control measures, demand for terminal sterilization services is expected to rise steadily.

Additionally, the growing number of surgical procedures is a key driver supporting market expansion. According to Eurostat, cataract surgeries and caesarean sections are among the most frequently performed procedures in EU hospitals, further boosting the need for high-standard sterilization services.

Key Terminal Sterilization Services Company Insights

The market is moderately fragmented, comprising global leaders and regional players. Competition is anticipated to intensify as companies continue to invest in strategic initiatives, including product innovations, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. These developments are expected to strengthen market positions and fuel growth across the forecast period.

Key Terminal Sterilization Services Companies:

ASP (Fortive)

Bionics Scientific (a Unit of Kartal Projects Pvt Ltd.)

DE LAMA S.P.A.

Genist Technocracy Pvt. Ltd.

Getinge

Andersen Sterilizers

Labotronics Scientific

Labtron Equipment Ltd

STERIS

Stryker

Qingdao Antech Scientific Co., Ltd.

MATACHANA

Solventum

Steelco S.p.A.

RENOSEM CO., LTD.

Tuttnauer

Sterile Safequip and Chemicals LLP

MMM Group

SOLSTEO

Sterigenics U.S., LLC – A Sotera Health company

Canon Singapore Pte. Ltd.

INSTECH SYSTEMS

Shinva Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Syntegon Technology GmbH

Mudanjiang Plasma Physics Application Technology Co., Ltd (CASP)

Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.

NovaSterilis

Conclusion

In summary, the terminal sterilization services market is poised for steady growth due to the increasing burden of healthcare-associated infections and the rising volume of surgical procedures worldwide. Strengthened regulatory frameworks, combined with technological advancements in sterilization methods, are further enhancing market adoption. As healthcare systems continue prioritizing patient safety and operational efficiency, terminal sterilization services will remain essential in supporting high-quality medical care and reducing infection risks.

