U.S. HVAC Systems Market Grows as Home Renovation Activity Rises

The U.S. HVAC systems market size was estimated at USD 29.89 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 54.02 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2025 to 2033. Growth in the sector is primarily fueled by rising residential and commercial construction activities, continued urban expansion, and increasing demand for indoor comfort across various climate regions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Heating equipment is anticipated to witness substantial growth, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

The commercial application segment is projected to experience a CAGR of 7.4% from 2025 to 2033.

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to record the highest growth with a CAGR of 7.7% during the same period.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 29.89 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 54.02 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 6.9%

Federal and state-level energy efficiency mandates, along with various incentive programs promoting smart and low-emission technologies, are accelerating the modernization of HVAC infrastructure in the U.S. Policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act, Energy Star Rebates, and numerous state clean energy initiatives continue to strengthen market growth. Simultaneously, rising concerns surrounding air quality, climate change, and the need for resilient temperature-control systems are further driving investments in advanced filtration, ventilation, and sustainable HVAC solutions.

Key U.S. HVAC Systems Company Insights

Leading companies in the market include Carrier Corporation and Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Carrier Corporation offers a broad portfolio including heat pumps, air conditioners, boilers, furnaces, air purifiers, humidifiers, dehumidifiers, ventilators, air scrubbers, thermostats, UV lamps, energy services, and building controls for retail, commercial, transport, and foodservice applications. The company, originally acquired by United Technologies Corporation in 1979, became an independent entity again in April 2020.

Daikin Industries, Ltd. provides a diverse range of solutions such as room heating and heat pump hot water systems, room air conditioning systems, packaged units, and advanced climate-control systems for plants, facilities, and office buildings.

Key U.S. HVAC Systems Companies

Carrier Corporation

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Fujitsu

Haier Group

Panasonic Corporation

Johnson Controls

LG Electronics

Lennox International Inc.

Trane

Midea

Conclusion

The U.S. HVAC systems market is poised for steady expansion over the coming decade, supported by robust construction activity, strong policy backing for energy-efficient technologies, and growing awareness of indoor air quality. As consumers and businesses prioritize sustainability, comfort, and advanced climate control, the market will continue to evolve with innovations in smart HVAC solutions, high-efficiency systems, and digital service platforms, positioning the industry for sustained long-term growth.

