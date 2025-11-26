Smart Agriculture Market 2030: Smart Sensors for Smart Farming

The global smart agriculture market was valued at USD 25.36 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 54.71 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing automation of commercial greenhouses and the growing adoption of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) to optimize crop yields and maintain ideal growing conditions are key contributors to this growth.

Growers continue to recognize the benefits of greenhouse cultivation, driving further commercial expansion. They are increasingly transitioning to LED grow lights that can be easily integrated into CEA systems. Although LED lighting involves higher upfront costs, its energy efficiency makes it highly suitable for long-term indoor farming.

Smart agriculture companies are now focusing on developing equipment equipped with advanced sensors and cameras. Technologies such as livestock biometrics—including RFID, GPS, and biometric identifiers—enable real-time monitoring of livestock. Additionally, infrastructural health sensors are used to track structural conditions and vibrations across buildings, factories, bridges, farms, and other assets. Connected to intelligent networks, these sensors transmit real-time information to maintenance teams. Agricultural robots are also being deployed to automate tasks such as soil management, weeding, fruit picking, harvesting, planting, plowing, and irrigation.

To maintain profitability, farmers are steadily shifting toward more efficient, technology-driven agricultural practices that allow them to meet industry demands for high-quality produce. Mobile technologies are playing a critical role by providing innovative applications across the agricultural value chain.

Machine-to-machine (M2M) applications are particularly valuable in agriculture, helping farmers monitor machinery, evaluate environmental impacts, manage livestock and crops with precision, and track equipment such as tractors. M2M serves as a core component of the Internet of Things (IoT), which enables coordination between multiple connected devices and machines through integrated network systems.

Order a free sample PDF of the Smart Agriculture Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share of more than 43.0% in 2024. As an early adopter of new technologies, the region benefits from strong government initiatives and regulations aimed at improving agriculture. Organizations across the region have formed the North America Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance (NACSAA), a platform dedicated to supporting growers in achieving sustainable agricultural productivity. With growing concerns about water conservation, governments are offering incentives such as subsidies for smart irrigation solutions—for example, California’s rebate program for smart controllers.

held the largest revenue share of more than 43.0% in 2024. As an early adopter of new technologies, the region benefits from strong government initiatives and regulations aimed at improving agriculture. Organizations across the region have formed the North America Climate Smart Agriculture Alliance (NACSAA), a platform dedicated to supporting growers in achieving sustainable agricultural productivity. With growing concerns about water conservation, governments are offering incentives such as subsidies for smart irrigation solutions—for example, California’s rebate program for smart controllers. By offering, the hardware segment represented the largest share at over 66.0% in 2024. This category includes automation and control systems, HVAC systems, LED grow lights, RFID tags and readers, and sensing devices. Automation and control systems further encompass application control devices, milking robots, guidance systems, driverless tractors, mobile devices, remote sensing tools, variable rate technology, drones, and wireless modules.

the hardware segment represented the largest share at over 66.0% in 2024. This category includes automation and control systems, HVAC systems, LED grow lights, RFID tags and readers, and sensing devices. Automation and control systems further encompass application control devices, milking robots, guidance systems, driverless tractors, mobile devices, remote sensing tools, variable rate technology, drones, and wireless modules. By application, the precision farming segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 46.0% in 2024. The increasing use of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for field monitoring is significantly advancing precision farming. Equipped with multispectral imaging and mapping capabilities, drones offer detailed insights into crop health and field variability. As drone technology becomes more accessible and regulations evolve, its use is becoming a standard component of data-driven agricultural practices.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 25.36 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 54.71 Billion

CAGR (2025-2030): 13.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Prominent players in the smart agriculture market include Trimble, Inc., AGCO Corporation, and Deere & Company.

AGCO Corporation , a U.S.-based agricultural equipment manufacturer, offers a range of products including tractors, combines, foragers, hay tools, self-propelled sprayers, seeding equipment, and smart farming technologies.

, a U.S.-based agricultural equipment manufacturer, offers a range of products including tractors, combines, foragers, hay tools, self-propelled sprayers, seeding equipment, and smart farming technologies. Deere & Company manufactures agricultural, forestry, and construction machinery, as well as drivetrains, diesel engines, and lawn-care equipment. The company serves industries such as agriculture, forestry, construction, landscaping, government, military, and turf management.

Emerging participants include:

Prospera Technologies , which provides AI-driven sensors and camera systems to support irrigation management and crop health monitoring.

, which provides AI-driven sensors and camera systems to support irrigation management and crop health monitoring. Agrible, Inc., a U.S.-based agricultural solutions provider operating in over 30 countries, offering tools for optimizing water use, crop protection, fertilization, fieldwork, food supply chains, and sustainability programs.

Key Players

Ag Leader Technology

AGCO Corporation

AgJunction, Inc.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.

Autonomous Solutions, Inc.

Argus Control Systems Ltd

BouMatic Robotic B.V.

CropMetrics

CLAAS KGaA mbH

CropZilla

Deere & Company

DICKEY-john

DroneDeploy

DeLaval Inc

Farmers Edge Inc

Grownetics, Inc.

Granular, Inc.

Gamaya

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

Raven Industries

Trimble Inc.

Topcon Positioning System

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The smart agriculture market is positioned for strong growth through 2030, fueled by rising automation, advances in controlled environment agriculture, and the widespread integration of IoT, M2M communication, and AI-driven technologies. With greenhouse farming becoming more sophisticated and farmers increasingly relying on sensors, robotics, and precision tools, the industry is transitioning toward highly efficient, data-driven operations. North America continues to lead due to strong policy support and early technology adoption, while ongoing innovation from both established players and emerging companies will further accelerate market expansion in the years ahead.