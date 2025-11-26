Hydrogen Peroxide Market Expands as Demand for Pulp and Paper Increases

The global hydrogen peroxide market size was valued at USD 1.48 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.11 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by rising demand from major end-use sectors, including pulp and paper, chemical synthesis, and water treatment. Increasing industrial activities and the shift toward sustainable and chlorine-free bleaching alternatives further strengthen market expansion.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global hydrogen peroxide market with a 40.3% revenue share in 2024, driven by strong industrial output and rising water treatment needs.

The U.S. led the North American market, recording the largest revenue share in 2024.

By grade, the below 30% concentration segment accounted for the largest share at 38.1% in 2024.

By function, the bleaching segment dominated with a 35.4% share in 2024.

By application, the pulp and paper segment led the market, securing 33.4% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 1.48 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 2.11 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.2%

Largest Regional Market (2024): Asia Pacific

Growing use across personal care, healthcare, and industrial applications further enhances hydrogen peroxide demand. In the pulp and paper sector, its role as an environmentally friendly bleaching agent is increasingly preferred over chlorine-based materials.

Hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂), a pale blue liquid widely applied as an oxidizer, bleaching agent, and antiseptic, has seen growing adoption in the water treatment industry due to its strong disinfecting properties and ability to neutralize odors. It decomposes into water and oxygen, making it a safe, sustainable alternative aligned with strict environmental regulations.

Its versatility extends across industries such as textiles, electronics, and household care. In healthcare, hydrogen peroxide functions as an effective antiseptic, while in electronics manufacturing, it is used for high-precision cleaning. The chemical also plays a crucial role in producing detergent-based bleaches like sodium percarbonate.

Technological advancements—particularly in advanced oxidation processes (AOPs) for water purification—are expanding its application scope. As industries prioritize eco-friendly and regulatory-compliant solutions, hydrogen peroxide remains a preferred, high-demand chemical.

Key Hydrogen Peroxide Company Insights

Prominent market players—including Evonik Industries AG, Taekwang Industrial CO., LTD., Arkema, Grupa Azoty, and others—are actively enhancing their competitive standing through R&D investments, sustainable product development, strategic partnerships, and production process optimization.

Arkema offers various hydrogen peroxide grades such as Valsterane and Peroxal, catering to food packaging, healthcare, and electronics.

Grupa Azoty primarily serves the pulp and paper, textile, and environmental sectors with a focus on efficient and innovative production methods.

Leading Hydrogen Peroxide Companies

Evonik Industries AG

Taekwang Industrial, CO., LTD.

Arkema

Grupa Azoty

Solvay

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd.

National Peroxide Limited

OCI Company Ltd.

Airedale Chemical

Conclusion

The hydrogen peroxide market is positioned for steady growth driven by its expanding use in water treatment, pulp and paper processing, chemical synthesis, electronics cleaning, and healthcare applications. Its environmentally friendly profile, ease of decomposition, and regulatory advantages over chlorine-based chemicals make it a preferred choice across industries. With ongoing technological advancements and sustainability-focused strategies by key manufacturers, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2030.

