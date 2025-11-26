In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market 2030: Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure Boosts Market

The global in vitro diagnostic (IVD) packaging market was valued at USD 9.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 12.53 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by the rising adoption of multi-featured human-machine interface (HMI) devices, the increasing penetration of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the widespread use of smart industrial displays.

In addition, stringent regulatory requirements governing the safe handling and transport of diagnostic samples are accelerating market expansion. The IVD packaging sector continues to grow alongside the rising demand for diagnostic testing, which has increased significantly due to global health challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic. The increasing prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, combined with a global shift toward preventive healthcare, is leading to greater investment in diagnostic solutions. As test volumes climb, manufacturers are scaling the production of diagnostic kits and reagents, creating strong demand for secure, contamination-resistant, and user-oriented packaging formats. During the COVID-19 crisis, the rapid development and mass deployment of PCR and antigen test kits underscored the need for packaging capable of preserving sample integrity while supporting high-volume distribution.

The growing emphasis on point-of-care (POC) diagnostics and home-based testing also contributes to market growth. These applications require compact, intuitive packaging with features that support ease of use without professional supervision. As a result, packaging companies are prioritizing innovations such as tamper-evident closures, sterile blister formats, and smart labels that offer instructions or track authenticity. For example, glucose monitoring kits used for diabetes management are increasingly being offered in portable, user-friendly packaging to meet the needs of both patients and healthcare practitioners.

Regulatory compliance remains central to the design of IVD packaging. Packaging materials must ensure chemical stability, protection from contamination, and adherence to labeling and traceability requirements. This has boosted demand for high-barrier materials, including multilayer films and medical-grade plastics. Regions such as the U.S. and the EU enforce stringent regulatory frameworks—such as FDA’s 21 CFR and the EU IVDR—that necessitate traceability and minimize diagnostic errors. Consequently, many packaging formats now integrate serialized barcodes or RFID technology to meet these mandates.

Order a free sample PDF of the In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Market Size & Trends

Asia Pacific dominated the market with over 36.0% revenue share in 2024.

The China IVD packaging market is expanding due to a strong diagnostics sector, favorable government support, and rising healthcare expenditure.

Bottles and vials represented the largest product type segment, accounting for over 40.0% of revenue in 2024.

Hospitals remained the leading application segment, holding over 43.0% market share in 2024.

Key Market Statistics

2024 Market Size: USD 9.30 Billion

USD 9.30 Billion 2030 Estimated Market Size: USD 12.53 Billion

USD 12.53 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 5.1%

5.1% Asia Pacific: Largest and fastest-growing region

Key In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Company Insights

The IVD packaging market is moderately consolidated, featuring a mix of global and regional companies focused on meeting strict regulatory standards, improving product safety, and enhancing user experience. Competition centers on innovation, material sustainability, barrier performance, and tamper resistance. With growing demand for POC and molecular diagnostics, companies are increasingly investing in eco-friendly materials and advanced packaging technologies. Partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies used to strengthen geographic presence and technical capabilities.

In October 2024 , Nipro introduced its D2F (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials featuring Stevanato Group’s EZ-fill technology. These ready-to-use vials are washed, depyrogenated, sterilized, and packaged to prevent glass-to-glass contact, reducing breakage and particulate formation during handling and transport.

, Nipro introduced its D2F (Direct-to-Fill) glass vials featuring Stevanato Group’s EZ-fill technology. These ready-to-use vials are washed, depyrogenated, sterilized, and packaged to prevent glass-to-glass contact, reducing breakage and particulate formation during handling and transport. In February 2024, SGD Pharma launched a new range of Type I injectable vials with Corning’s Velocity Vial low-friction coating, which reduces breakage, jams, and tip-overs during filling. This improves pharmaceutical filling line efficiency by 20–50%.

Key In Vitro Diagnostic Packaging Companies

Amcor plc

AptarGroup Incorporated

Thermo Fisher Scientific Incorporated

Corning Incorporated

Greiner Holding AG

COMAR, LLC

WS Packaging Group

DWK Life Sciences

SCHOTT Poonawalla

SGD Pharma

Stevanato

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.

Conclusion

The in vitro diagnostic packaging market is set for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising global demand for diagnostic testing, growing adoption of point-of-care and home-use diagnostic solutions, and increasingly stringent regulatory standards. Advancements in packaging materials and technology—such as high-barrier films, ready-to-use vials, and smart labeling—are enhancing reliability, safety, and user convenience. With Asia Pacific leading the market and innovation accelerating across the industry, IVD packaging will continue to play a vital role in ensuring accurate, efficient, and compliant diagnostic workflows worldwide.