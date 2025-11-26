Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Market Grows with Rise in Nutritional Demand

The global vitamin & mineral premixes market size was estimated at USD 6.72 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.73 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is primarily fueled by rising health consciousness, increasing demand for fortified foods and beverages, and a growing focus on preventive healthcare across global populations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region accounted for 41.48% of the global market in 2024, dominating overall demand.

India is forecasted to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2025 to 2030, driven by increasing dietary supplement adoption and expanding food processing industries.

By application, the animal feed segment led the market with a 42.88% revenue share in 2024, reflecting rising investments in livestock nutrition.

By form, the powder/dry segment captured a 75.16% share in 2024, owing to its stability, shelf-life advantages, and easy blending properties.

By product, vitamin and mineral blends held a 40.78% share of global revenue in 2024, supported by demand for targeted and multifunctional nutritional solutions.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 6.72 Billion

2030 Market Size (Projected): USD 9.73 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.4%

Largest Market in 2024: Asia Pacific

Consumers increasingly seek products that enhance immunity, energy levels, and overall wellness. This behavior has encouraged food, beverage, and nutritional supplement manufacturers to integrate customized premix solutions into their product lines. Additionally, the growing aging population, lifestyle shifts, and expansion of the pet nutrition and animal feed sectors are further accelerating the adoption of tailored premixes worldwide.

The global industry continues to experience strong momentum, largely driven by heightened awareness of preventive healthcare. As individuals prioritize functional nutrition, the demand for fortified food and beverages has grown substantially. Customized nutrient blends are becoming essential across product categories, from supplements to dairy, bakery, beverages, and animal feed. According to the 2023 IFIC report, nearly 72% of consumers actively seek foods that deliver added health benefits, reinforcing the role of premixes in modern nutrition.

Key Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Company Insights

The market remains highly competitive, with companies tailoring formulations to meet diverse regional preferences. Continuous innovation, introduction of new blends, and expansion into niche nutritional categories contribute to increasing product fragmentation. To strengthen market presence, manufacturers are enhancing distribution networks, focusing on strategic marketing, offering competitive pricing, and adopting sustainable production practices to attract eco-conscious consumers. Brand share analysis plays a strategic role in guiding competitive positioning and identifying new growth avenues.

Leading Vitamin and Mineral Premixes Companies

NAGASE & CO., LTD.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Nutreco

dsm-firmenich

Glanbia PLC

Corbion

SternVitamin GmbH & Co. KG

Barentz

FENCHEM

AMINO GmbH

Conclusion

Overall, the vitamin and mineral premixes market is set for healthy growth as global consumers increasingly prioritize health, immunity, and nutritional wellness. With rising demand for fortified foods, functional beverages, dietary supplements, and enriched animal feed, the market is witnessing strong momentum. Companies investing in technological advancements, product innovation, and sustainable manufacturing are expected to gain a competitive edge in the evolving nutrition landscape.

