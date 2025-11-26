Loyalty Management Market: Solution, Cloud, Vertical Outlook & Forecast

The global loyalty management market was valued at USD 12.07 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 20.44 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2025 to 2030. Loyalty management platforms equip businesses with the tools to design, implement, and optimize loyalty programs that enhance customer engagement and retention.

A major catalyst for market growth is the accelerated digital transformation across the retail sector. Retailers are increasingly adopting digital loyalty and customer engagement platforms—such as mobile apps, online portals, personalized offers, digital loyalty cards, and mobile wallets—to connect with customers across multiple touchpoints. These innovations elevate the customer experience and are expected to continue driving demand for loyalty solutions during the forecast period.

Rising interest in automated, integrated, and data-driven loyalty systems is further strengthening market expansion. Organizations are shifting toward advanced software platforms that reduce manual intervention, streamline routine tasks, and minimize errors. Digital wallets and mobile-based loyalty systems are rapidly replacing traditional punch cards and physical loyalty cards, offering customers greater convenience while providing companies with richer behavioral insights. This digital shift also enables seamless integration of loyalty programs with broader marketing initiatives, enhancing the overall customer journey.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the market in 2024 with a share of over 33%.

By component, the solution segment accounted for over 58% of market share in 2024.

By deployment, the on-premises segment captured the largest share in 2024.

By vertical, retail & consumer goods held the leading position with over 22% revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 12.07 Billion

2030 Forecast: USD 20.44 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 8.7%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies in the global loyalty management market include Oracle Corporation, Salesforce, Inc., and IBM Corporation, among others.

Oracle Corporation offers enterprise technology solutions, including the CrowdTwist loyalty and engagement platform—an adaptable SaaS solution that supports customizable loyalty programs and enhanced customer interaction.

offers enterprise technology solutions, including the CrowdTwist loyalty and engagement platform—an adaptable SaaS solution that supports customizable loyalty programs and enhanced customer interaction. Salesforce, Inc. provides cloud-based customer management software, including its standalone Loyalty Management platform designed for integration across diverse ecosystems. The solution enables organizations to deliver personalized customer engagements, increase Customer Lifetime Value, and optimize ROI.

Emerging participants include BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC., Comarch SA, and Aimia Inc.

BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC. delivers data-driven loyalty and customer experience services, specializing in designing and measuring engagement initiatives that strengthen brand loyalty.

delivers data-driven loyalty and customer experience services, specializing in designing and measuring engagement initiatives that strengthen brand loyalty. Comarch SA develops and integrates global IT solutions. Its Customer Loyalty Marketing Platform features components such as Loyalty Management, Data Analytics, Marketing Automation, Omnichannel Marketing Applications, and Loyalty Consulting.

Prominent Companies

Aimia Inc.

BOND BRAND LOYALTY INC.

Brierley+Partners

IBM Corporation

Comarch SA

Five Stars Loyalty Inc.

ICF International Inc.

Kobie Marketing

Conclusion

The global loyalty management market is poised for steady expansion as businesses across industries prioritize customer retention, personalized engagement, and digital transformation. Advances in mobile technologies, data analytics, and automated platforms are reshaping how organizations design and manage loyalty programs, offering customers more seamless and rewarding experiences. With North America leading current adoption and retail & consumer goods driving strong demand, the market is expected to witness continued innovation and competitive activity. As companies increasingly integrate loyalty solutions with broader digital marketing ecosystems, loyalty management will remain a critical component of long-term customer relationship strategies and sustained business growth.