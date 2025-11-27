In Vitro Diagnostics Market Grows with Demand for Rapid Disease Testing

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was valued at USD 108.30 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 150.13 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising global demand for accurate, rapid, and personalized diagnostic solutions, supported by technological advancements and increasing healthcare awareness.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America remained the leading regional market, accounting for 47.43% of total revenue in 2024.

Asia Pacific is positioned as the fastest-growing region, projected to record a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period.

By product, the reagents segment dominated the market with a 65.54% share in 2024.

By technology, immunoassay accounted for the highest revenue contribution in 2024.

Based on application, infectious diseases represented the leading segment in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 108.30 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 150.13 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.62%

Largest Region (2024): North America

Fastest-Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Several factors are shaping the strong expansion of the IVD market:

Rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, including Alzheimer’s, Turner syndrome, cancer, diabetes, respiratory diseases, and kidney disorders.

According to CDC data, chronic diseases account for 7 in 10 deaths in the U.S., with 6 in 10 adults affected and contributing to USD 4.1 trillion in annual healthcare costs.

Growth in global disease surveillance, as reflected in 2024 data showing 620,000 detected cases and 213 deaths, primarily in the Americas (Brazil, Paraguay, Argentina), Asia (notably India and Pakistan), and isolated cases in Africa and Europe.

Rising adoption of digital health technologies, AI, and data analytics improving diagnostic accuracy and clinical decision-making.

Expansion of point-of-care testing, personalized medicine, and preparedness for future pandemics enabling deeper market penetration.

Competitive Landscape

Major industry players—including Abbott, bioMérieux, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.—continue to invest heavily in advanced technologies, R&D, and strategic partnerships. Their focus lies in launching new diagnostic platforms, expanding product portfolios, and enhancing analytical capabilities.

Emerging companies such as ARUP Laboratories, RayBiotech, Randox Laboratories, Everlywell, Orreco, and Biostarks are gaining traction through product innovation, market differentiation, and strategic collaborations with global research institutions and government agencies.

Key In Vitro Diagnostics Companies

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

BIOMÉRIEUX

BD

QIAGEN

Quidel Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The in vitro diagnostics market is undergoing rapid transformation driven by technological innovation, rising disease burden, and heightened focus on preventive healthcare. As AI integration, digital diagnostics, and point-of-care solutions continue to evolve, the sector is expected to experience steady and sustainable growth. The market outlook remains positive, supported by strong industry participation, product advancements, and expanding applications across global healthcare systems.

