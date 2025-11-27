Industrial Valves Market 2030: Predictive Maintenance Cuts Downtime

The global industrial valves market was valued at USD 76.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 100.9 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is supported by several key factors, including the construction of new power plants, rising deployment of industrial equipment, and the increasing adoption of high-quality industrial valves across industries.

These drivers contribute significantly to boosting output efficiency and minimizing operational losses. Advancements in manufacturing processes and material technologies have enabled the development of valves capable of delivering optimal performance under challenging temperature and pressure conditions. For example, in December 2022, Emerson introduced advanced technologies for its Crosby J-Series pressure relief valves-Bellows Leak Detection and Balanced Diaphragm-designed to reduce ownership costs and enhance reliability, thereby accelerating market expansion.

Large-scale power plants rely heavily on numerous valves for managing steam and water flow. With ongoing construction of new nuclear facilities and modernization of existing plants, demand for valves is steadily increasing. In December 2023, China’s State Council approved the construction of four new nuclear reactors, reinforcing the essential role of industrial valves in maintaining temperature control and preventing fuel overheating.

Moreover, the integration of IoT sensors into industrial valves has transformed operational monitoring, enabling real-time data analysis and predictive maintenance. This shift reduces downtime, improves safety, enhances operational responsiveness through remote monitoring, and drives efficient resource allocation. As a result, IoT-enabled valves are gaining traction across diverse sectors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Asia Pacific held the largest share at 35.8% in 2023 and is expected to exhibit the fastest growth.
  • North America is anticipated to record significant market growth over the forecast period.
  • By product, ball valves led the market with more than 17.3% revenue share in 2023.
  • By application, the automotive sector accounted for over 19.1% of the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2023 Market Size: USD 76.2 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 100.9 Billion
  • CAGR (2024–2030): 4.1%
  • Largest Market (2023): Asia Pacific

Key Industrial Valves Company Insights

Major companies are expanding their customer bases through strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships to strengthen competitiveness.

  • Emerson Electric Co. offers a wide portfolio of industrial valves, process control systems, fluid control technologies, and industrial automation services.
  • Velan Inc. manufactures industrial valves used across nuclear power, chemicals, oil and gas, mining, and marine industries, offering products such as gate, globe, check, quarter-turn, and specialty valves.

Leading Industrial Valves Companies

  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Velan Inc.
  • AVK Water
  • BEL Valves Limited
  • SLB
  • Flowserve Corporation
  • KLINGER
  • GG Valves Private Limited
  • LESER GmbH & Co. KG

Conclusion

The industrial valves market is set for steady growth, driven by expanding power infrastructure, technological innovations, and advancements in valve performance and reliability. The integration of IoT technologies is reshaping operational efficiency by enabling real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance. With ongoing investments in power generation-especially nuclear-and the rising need for enhanced safety and performance across industries, the demand for industrial valves will continue to increase through 2030. Asia Pacific remains the most dominant and rapidly growing region, while key global manufacturers focus on strategic collaborations to maintain competitive advantage.

