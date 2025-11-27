Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Market Emerging Opportunities Across Segments

The global coronary artery bypass graft market was valued at USD 19.24 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 27.66 billion by 2033, reflecting a CAGR of 3.86% between 2025 and 2033. The increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases remains a major factor driving market expansion.

In addition, the integration of robotic technology into CABG procedures is transforming surgical practices by offering greater precision and minimally invasive options. According to OAE Publishing Inc., an article published in August 2025, robotic-assisted CABG has become a viable minimally invasive alternative to conventional open-heart surgery, minimizing surgical trauma and promoting faster recovery. Key techniques include robotic-assisted minimally invasive direct coronary artery bypass (RA-MIDCAB), where the internal thoracic artery is harvested using robotic systems and anastomosed via a mini-thoracotomy, and totally endoscopic CABG (TECAB), which eliminates the need for thoracotomy entirely. These innovations are reshaping surgical planning and execution, enhancing accuracy while reducing invasiveness in coronary revascularization procedures.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global CABG market in 2024, accounting for 50.74% of total revenue.

Canada is expected to experience the fastest market growth during the forecast period.

By method, the on-pump segment captured the largest revenue share in 2024.

By surgical procedure, the triple CABG surgery segment held the largest revenue share in 2024.

By end-use, hospitals dominated the market, holding the largest revenue share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 19.24 Billion

2033 Projected Market Size: USD 27.66 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 3.86%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest growing region

Competitive Landscape

Leading market players are focused on expanding product portfolios, forming strategic partnerships and collaborations, pursuing mergers and acquisitions, and extending their market presence.

Prominent Companies

Medtronic

Terumo Corporation

Getinge AB

W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

B. Braun SE

Abbott

LivaNova plc

Transonic

Edwards Lifesciences

Vascular Graft Solutions

Recent Developments

In June 2025, Medtronic entered a strategic collaboration with IRCAD North America to advance surgical education and innovation. The partnership involves co-developing hands-on courses that incorporate Medtronic products and techniques for cardiovascular and minimally invasive surgeries, facilitating broader adoption of advanced revascularization procedures.

In December 2024, Terumo Health Outcomes partnered with Medis Medical Imaging to enhance cardiovascular care in the U.S. This collaboration integrates Terumo’s ePRISM precision medicine platform with Medis’ QFR technology to improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning for coronary artery disease.

In August 2024, Transonic Systems Inc. established an exclusive global distribution partnership with ADInstruments to supply volume flow products for life science research, supporting biomedical and cardiovascular research initiatives.

Conclusion

The global coronary artery bypass graft market is poised for steady growth over the coming decade, driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and ongoing technological advancements in surgical procedures, particularly robotic-assisted CABG. North America continues to dominate the market, while regions such as Canada and Asia Pacific present significant growth opportunities. Innovations in minimally invasive techniques, combined with strategic collaborations and partnerships among leading players, are reshaping the competitive landscape and improving patient outcomes. Overall, the market is set to witness sustained expansion, with enhanced precision, reduced invasiveness, and improved recovery times becoming key drivers of adoption in coronary revascularization procedures.