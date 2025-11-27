Global Buyers Head to Tokyo as “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 Kicks Off Next Week

TOKYO, Japan, 2025-11-27 — /EPR Network/ — Organised by RX Japan, the country’s largest trade show organiser, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 is set to take place from December 3 to 5 at Makuhari Messe. The event will bring together overseas buyers from around the world and Japanese suppliers, creating a key platform to showcase authentic Japanese food and beverage (F&B) and share the latest export trends globally.

Venue for Global Collaboration

“JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER is designed to foster partnerships between Japanese food exporters and international buyers, offering direct access to high-quality F&B products, direct engagement with exhibitors, and long-lasting business relationships all—in one venue.

This winter edition will showcase 400 Japanese exhibitors and is expected to welcome around 15,000 professional visitors from around the world. Beyond its scale, the fair emphasises how Japanese exporters are leveraging their expertise in international markets to meet growing global demand—reinforcing the sector’s commitment to cross-border trade and export-driven partnerships.

Showcasing a Mix of Traditional Excellence and Modern Sustainability

This year’s fair will focus on authenticity and heritage, presenting iconic Japanese products with proven export success. International buyers can discover a wide range of cultural F&B products, including sushi, matcha, artisanal snacks, seafood, and wagyu.

Aside from that, the trade fair will also showcase how Japanese companies are integrating health-conscious and eco-friendly practices into traditional food production. This focus on innovation and sustainability shows how the industry is adapting to global market demands by delivering products that are both flavourful and responsibly produced.

Key Attendees

The fair’s international significance is underscored by the attendance of leading companies from the global food industry.

Japanese Food & Beverages

SakeYoi Co., Ltd. – Renowned for premium sake and traditional Japanese beverages.

Kyoto Beverages Private Limited – Bringing Japanese beverage culture worldwide.

Sake Solutions LLC, Good Plum Co., Ltd. – Specialists in Japanese sake export.

Tokyo Food / Japan Mart Company Limited – A leading exporter of Japanese grocery products.

Red Panda Yakiniku Ltd. – Authentic Japanese barbecue experience.

Seafood, Meat & Processed Foods

Oceanforest Biotech Co., Ltd. – Innovators in sustainable seafood products.

Sajo Daerim – Global seafood and processed food supplier.

The Bison Foods – Premium meat and deli products.

Laurel Industrial Co., Ltd. – A trusted name in food processing and distribution.

Bakery, Confectionery & Specialty Foods

SPC (BR Korea) – Leaders in bakery and confectionery solutions.

Missan Group of Companies – Global suppliers of diverse food products.

Woori Food and Deli Co., Ltd. – Experts in Korean-Japanese fusion cuisine.

Tây Ninh Corp – Known for authentic Southeast Asian flavors.

Innovation & Distribution

Hong Kong Food Innovation and Technology Hub Centre – Driving food tech advancements in Asia.

Guangzhou SEKO E-commerce Co., Ltd. – Innovators in online food distribution.

Hyosung International – Trusted in global food trade and logistics.

Spirits & Premium Drinks

Whisky Chasers Limited – Specialists in premium spirits and beverage pairing.

The participation of these leading companies reinforces the fair’s position as a key international sourcing and networking event. This means visitors will get direct access to decision-makers from major food industry players, opportunities to discover new product lines, and the chance to build partnerships that drive cross-border trade. With buyers and influencers from Asia, Europe, and beyond in attendance, the fair offers a unique platform to connect with global markets and stay ahead of industry trends.

A Comprehensive Platform for Food Industry Sourcing and Export

Co-located with JFEX WINTER and Food LogiX, “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 brings together sourcing, export promotion, and logistics solutions in one unified event. Attendees with a single visitor badge can access all three exhibitions, providing unique opportunities to discover the latest product lines, connect with potential export partners, and keep up with supply chain innovations.

As global demand grows for distinctive cultural flavours and sustainable practices, Japan’s food exporters are responding with offerings that integrate tradition, health, and innovation, positioning the fair as a key destination for international buyers.

Secure Your Spot – Free Entry

Industry professionals who wish to attend “JAPAN’S FOOD” EXPORT FAIR WINTER 2025 can register for free via https://www.jfex.jp/jpfood/en-gb/visit.html?utm_campaign=pressrelease2&utm_medium=referral&utm_source=portalsite.