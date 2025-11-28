In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market expands with rising lab automation

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) quality control market size was estimated at USD 1.28 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 1.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.2% from 2024 to 2030. The rise in the number of certified clinical laboratories offering reliable IVD-based diagnostic services has strengthened patient confidence, which continues to fuel market demand.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the in vitro diagnostics quality control market with a 47.1% share in 2023.

The U.S. accounted for a significant portion of the global market in 2023.

By product, the controls segment led the market with a 48.3% share in 2023.

By type, the quality controls segment captured the largest revenue share in 2023.

By application, the immunochemistry segment held the largest revenue share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 1.28 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1.59 Billion

CAGR (2024–2030): 3.2%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

Some of the key pathogens routinely diagnosed using multiplex PCR include HIV, HSV (meningitis & encephalitis), H. influenza, S. pneumoniae (respiratory infections), N. gonorrhea, C. trachomatis (genital infections), G. lamblia, C. parvum (diarrheal diseases), and Leishmania spp. (Leishmaniasis).

Ongoing regulatory amendments aim to strengthen diagnostic standards to ensure high-quality patient care. With the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases—such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and various infectious diseases—the need for diagnostic laboratories continues to rise. Both private and public labs are undergoing accreditation to enhance service quality, expand testing volume, and strengthen patient trust. This expansion in laboratory infrastructure is expected to significantly increase global demand for IVD Quality Control (QC) products. Laboratories accredited by CLIA benefit from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements, further supporting market growth.

Order a free sample PDF of the In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Company Insights

Prominent industry participants include Siemens Healthineers AG, Abbott, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Danaher.

Siemens Healthineers AG provides extensive diagnostic, imaging, and therapy solutions, including medical accessories, OEM components, and healthcare IT. Its portfolio serves multiple clinical domains such as infectious diseases, cardiology, oncology, neurology, diabetes, and women’s health.

Abbott, operating across pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostics, and nutritional products, maintains a presence in over 160 countries. It is a global leader in clinical diagnostics, covering clinical chemistry, hematology, and molecular diagnostics.

Key In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Companies

Siemens Healthineers AG

Abbott

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Sysmex Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Randox Laboratories Ltd

Helena Laboratories Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

SeraCare Life Sciences Inc

BD

Merck KGaA

QIAGEN

Hologic, Inc.

Bio-Techne

Fortress Diagnostics

Microbiologics

Trina Bio Reactive AG

Cone Bioproducts

Biorex Diagnostics

Conclusion

The in vitro diagnostics quality control market continues to grow steadily, driven by the expansion of certified laboratories, rising global disease burden, and increasing demand for reliable, high-quality diagnostic services. Advancements in regulatory standards, combined with growing test volumes and technological innovation, are further strengthening market adoption of QC products. As healthcare systems emphasize accuracy and reliability in diagnostics, the demand for robust IVD quality control solutions will keep accelerating across major regions, especially in rapidly expanding markets like Asia Pacific.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.