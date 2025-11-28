Industrial Robotics Market expands with rising automation adoption

The global industrial robotics market size was estimated at USD 33,956.1 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 60,562.0 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2025 to 2030. The rapid growth of e-commerce has accelerated the adoption of industrial robotics across warehousing and logistics, where robots are transforming operations by automating tasks such as sorting, picking, packing, and last-mile delivery. This shift is driven by the increasing need for efficiency, speed, and reduced lead times to meet rising consumer expectations.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held a significant revenue share of over 8% in 2024.

The U.S. industrial robotics market is anticipated to grow steadily at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2030.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By application, the handling segment accounted for the largest share at over 42% in 2024.

In end-use, the electrical/electronics segment maintained a substantial market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 33,956.1 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 60,562.0 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.9%

North America: Largest market in 2024

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

The market expansion is further supported by the adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), which enhances robotic performance through predictive analytics and data-driven optimization. Companies are increasingly using robotics to manage seasonal demand spikes, especially during peak shopping periods. Additionally, the Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS) model is gaining prominence as a cost-effective alternative to traditional automation, allowing organizations to integrate robotics without heavy upfront capital investment. RaaS providers offer installation, maintenance, and upgrade services, improving operational efficiency and enabling scalability according to fluctuating workloads.

Sustainability is becoming a central focus within industrial robotics. Modern robotic systems are designed for higher energy efficiency, contributing to reduced carbon emissions in manufacturing. Their precision-driven operations help minimize material waste and optimize resource utilization. Moreover, industries are integrating renewable energy sources to power robotic systems, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable operations. Supportive government policies and global environmental regulations are accelerating this transition, aligning with broader sustainability goals and the expectations of environmentally conscious consumers.

Key Industrial Robotics Company Insights

Leading players—including ABB Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, KUKA AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, and Denso Corporation—are adopting strategies such as partnerships, acquisitions, collaborations, and continuous innovation to strengthen their market presence. These companies aim to expand their customer base, meet evolving industry needs, and stay at the forefront of technological advancements.

ABB Ltd. offers advanced automation and robotic solutions across industries such as automotive, electronics, and logistics. With AI- and IoT-enabled systems that support assembly, welding, and material handling, ABB emphasizes sustainable, energy-efficient robotics and connected factory environments.

Fanuc Corporation is a global leader in CNC control systems and robotic automation, renowned for high-precision, durable, and reliable robotic systems used in machining, assembly, and high-speed operations. Its continuous investments in AI-driven robotics strengthen productivity and enhance customer value worldwide.

Key Industrial Robotics Companies

ABB Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp.

Comau SpA

KUKA AG

Fanuc Corporation

Denso Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Omron Corporation

Conclusion

The industrial robotics market is experiencing strong and sustained growth driven by automation demands, rising e-commerce activity, AI integration, and the increasing adoption of RaaS models. As companies prioritize efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability, robotics continues to play a vital role in reshaping global manufacturing and logistics. The combination of technological advancements and supportive regulatory frameworks positions the market for significant expansion through 2030.

