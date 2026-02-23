Helical IT Solutions Announces Version 6.1 of Open Source BI Helical Insight – Major Enhancements Advancing Toward a Unified BI Platform.

Hyderabad, India, 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ — Helical IT Solutions is excited to release Helical Insight version 6.1.0.862, a significant update to its open-source Business Intelligence (BI) platform. This release reinforces Helical Insight’s vision of becoming a comprehensive embeddable BI product that offers pixel-perfect documents kind of canned reports, interactive dashboards with drill down drill through and would be adding GenAI BI (chat based) module within one platform.

Helical Insight continues to advance the accessibility of analytics by delivering a unified BI platform with flat pricing, flexible deployment, drag drop interface and embedding options. Its intuitive, browser-based experience enables both internal teams and external users to easily adopt self-service analytics and scale insights across the organization – without escalating costs or multiple BI products.

Version 6.1.0.826 brings backend upgrade to latest version of Java and Tomcat. With enhanced UI/UX, faster visualization creation, improved reporting controls, and broader visualization support, the platform enables organizations to embed interactive dashboards and pixel-perfect reports seamlessly into their products while maintaining simplicity, scalability, and cost efficiency.

The latest release expands JDBC URL pattern support, including backslash-based formats and others aslo. It also bundles the latest PostgreSQL JDBC driver by default.

Visualization creation UX has been significantly simplified with single click, enable/disable of charts and hover-based guidance based on number of dimensions and measures present. Subcharts within card visualizations are now displayed in a full-screen, responsive view, improving readability and clarity.

Additional options for trend card, OpenStreetMap (OSM) mapping engine support and Calendar Chart for easy date-wise comparisons and trend analysis are introduced. Backend control over export settings such as orientation and paper size for charts and ad-hoc reports is provided, with UI-driven controls coming soon.

The paginated canned Reporting module now supports Table, Cross Tab, and Chart elements, combining detailed data with visual insights. This bridges traditional reporting with modern BI in a single reporting experience.

A new Report Properties panel enables control over layout, spacing, headers, footers, pagination is now available to toggle and edit. Single select inputs are now radio buttons, differentiating from multi select inputs enhancing UI consistency.