CDS 1 2025 Answer Key with Solutions Released – Download All Sets PDF

PrayagRaj, Uttar Pradesh, 2026-02-23 — /EPR Network/ — Major Kalshi Classes, a leading defence coaching institute in India, is pleased to announce the official release of the CDS 1 2025 Answer Key with Solutions – Get PDF for All Sets. This comprehensive and meticulously prepared answer key is designed to help aspirants accurately evaluate their performance in the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 2025 conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

This significant academic release is set to benefit thousands of defence aspirants across India who appeared for CDS 1 2025 and are eagerly awaiting clarity on their performance. The answer key reflects Major Kalshi Classes’ unwavering commitment to transparency, academic excellence and student success in the competitive defence examination landscape.

Empowering Defence Aspirants with Clarity and Confidence

The CDS examination is not just a test; it is a gateway to prestigious academies such as the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA) and Officers Training Academy (OTA). For aspirants, every mark matters. Every answer counts.

Understanding this urgency, Major Kalshi Classes has swiftly released the CDS 1 2025 Answer Key with detailed step-by-step solutions for all question paper sets – Set A, Set B, Set C and Set D.

Preparing for CDS demands strategic planning, conceptual clarity and rigorous practice. However, post-exam uncertainty often causes anxiety among students. This answer key eliminates ambiguity, enabling candidates to:

Calculate their expected score.

Analyze accuracy and negative marking impact.

Predict qualification chances.

Strategize for the upcoming SSB Interview.

Major Kalshi Classes has always been at the forefront of defence exam preparation, consistently striving to deliver result-oriented coaching that transforms aspirants into future officers. With the release of the CDS 1 2025 Answer Key PDF, the institute reinforces its position as a trusted academic authority in defence coaching.

Coverage Across All Subjects

The CDS 1 2025 examination comprised three major papers:

English

General Knowledge

Elementary Mathematics

The answer key released by Major Kalshi Classes covers all three subjects with detailed explanations. Each solution is crafted by subject matter experts who have years of experience in guiding CDS aspirants.

Key Features of the CDS 1 2025 Answer Key:

◽ Subject-wise detailed solutions

◽ Accurate responses for all sets (A, B, C, D)

◽ Step-by-step mathematical explanations

◽ Concept-based reasoning for GK and English

◽ Expected cut-off analysis

◽ Performance evaluation guidance

Unlike generic answer sheets, this PDF includes conceptual insights and shortcut techniques wherever applicable. The goal is not merely to provide answers but to enhance learning through post-exam analysis.

An Authoritative Voice in Defence Coaching

Speaking about the release, a senior academic director at Major Kalshi Classes stated:

“The CDS 1 2025 Answer Key represents our dedication to empowering aspirants with reliable and transparent resources. We understand the emotional investment candidates make in this examination. Our expert-curated solutions aim to provide clarity, confidence and direction for the next stage – the SSB Interview. At Major Kalshi Classes, we don’t just prepare students for exams; we prepare them for leadership.”

This announcement marks yet another milestone in the institute’s mission to produce disciplined, confident and knowledgeable future officers for the Armed Forces.

Why CDS 1 2025 Answer Key Matters More Than Ever

In today’s competitive environment, defence aspirants face increasing exam difficulty levels and evolving question patterns. The CDS exam, conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), has witnessed a steady rise in analytical and conceptual questions.

The release of a reliable and accurate answer key immediately after the examination is critical for several reasons:

Early performance assessment

Reduced post-exam anxiety

Strategic SSB preparation planning

Preparation gap identification

Bench marking against expected cut-off

Major Kalshi Classes integrate all these elements into a single, easy-to-download PDF format, ensuring accessibility and academic precision.

Data-Driven Exam Analysis & Expected Cut-Off Insights

Beyond answer validation, the CDS 1 2025 Answer Key PDF includes a comprehensive exam analysis. This covers:

Difficulty level breakdown (Easy, Moderate, Difficult)

Section-wise weight age

Trend comparison with previous CDS exams

Expected cut-off predictions for IMA, INA, AFA and OTA

Based on preliminary analysis, the English paper showed a balanced mix of vocabulary and comprehension. General Knowledge included current affairs, defence awareness and static GK. Elementary Mathematics leaned towards algebra, trigonometry and geometry fundamentals.

Such in-depth analysis provides candidates with realistic expectations and informed next steps.

Bridging the Gap Between Written Exam and SSB Interview

Clearing the written exam is only half the journey. The real test lies ahead – the SSB Interview.

Major Kalshi Classes not only provides the CDS 1 2025 Answer Key but also guides qualified candidates toward comprehensive SSB preparation. The institute is known for its integrated interview skills development program that focuses on:

Officer Like Qualities (OLQs)

Psychological testing

Group testing officer tasks

Personal interview strategies

Communication enhancement

The answer key serves as a bridge, helping aspirants transition from written performance evaluation to personality-based assessment preparation.

Available for Free Download – Easy Accessibility

The CDS 1 2025 Answer Key PDF is now available for download through Major Kalshi Classes’ official platform.

Students can access:

All paper sets

Subject-wise detailed solutions

Performance analysis

SSB preparation guidance

The institute ensures seamless digital accessibility so that aspirants across India – from metropolitan cities to remote towns – can benefit equally.

A Legacy of Excellence in Defence Coaching

Major Kalshi Classes has earned recognition as one of India’s premier defence coaching institutes. With years of experience in preparing candidates for NDA, CDS, CAPF, AFCAT and other defence examinations, the institute stands for:

Academic excellence

Result-driven mentoring

Structured study modules

Personalized doubt resolution

Physical and personality development training

Thousands of successful candidates attribute their achievements to the disciplined training ecosystem fostered by Major Kalshi Classes.

Setting New Standards in Academic Transparency

In competitive examinations, trust is paramount. By releasing a timely and thoroughly verified answer key, Major Kalshi Classes sets a benchmark in academic transparency.

This initiative reflects:

Ethical academic practices

Commitment to accuracy

Student-first approach

Continuous improvement philosophy

The institute ensures that every solution undergoes multi-level verification by subject experts before publication.

Shaping the Future of Defence Aspirants

India’s defence forces demand excellence, discipline and leadership. CDS aspirants represent the next generation of commissioned officers.

Major Kalshi Classes understand that every examination is a stepping stone toward national service. By providing structured resources like the CDS 1 2025 Answer Key with Solutions, the institute strengthens aspirants’ preparation journey and boosts morale during the crucial post-exam phase.

The defence education sector is rapidly evolving, with students increasingly seeking credible digital resources. This release aligns with the institute’s forward-looking vision of combining traditional classroom mentoring with modern digital accessibility.

Commitment to Student Success and Continuous Support

Major Kalshi Classes remain deeply committed to student outcomes. Beyond exam preparation, the institute offers:

Regular mock tests

Real-time performance tracking

Physical training sessions

Personality development workshops

Motivational seminars by defence experts

The CDS 1 2025 Answer Key is not merely a PDF document – it is an extension of the institute’s mentorship philosophy.

