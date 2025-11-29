New Nutritious Drink in India for Children Targets Protein Deficiency and Vitamin Gaps with Smarter Ingredients

HARYANA, India, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — A new wave of nutritious drink in India for children is emerging, designed to tackle the growing issue of protein deficiency and micronutrient gaps affecting millions of Indian kids. Parents are increasingly aware of their children’s nutritional needs, and as a result, the demand for genuinely effective, research-backed nutrition drink powders is sharply rising.

Growing Concern: Nutritional Gaps Among Indian Children

Recent health surveys highlight a worrying trend—many Indian children fail to meet daily recommended levels of essential nutrients such as:

Protein

Vitamin D & B-Complex

Iron & Zinc

Calcium

These deficiencies can lead to lower immunity, poor energy levels, cognitive slowdown, and delays in physical growth.

According to industry estimates, India’s child nutrition market is projected to grow at over 8% CAGR through 2028, driven by rising awareness, improved access, and a shift toward science-backed nutrition.

Smarter, Science-Backed Nutrition Drinks on the Rise

The new generation of nutritious drink options is formulated to address real dietary deficiencies—not just offer flavour or empty calories. Today’s advanced formulations aim to:

Support strong immunity

Improve energy and stamina

Boost cognitive performance

Promote healthy bones and muscles

Reduce nutrient gaps in picky eaters

Modern parents are also showing a strong preference for:

Clean-label, transparent ingredient lists

Lower sugar

Natural colours and flavours

High-protein, vitamin-rich blends

Expert Insight:

“Protein deficiency in children is often overlooked,” says a Pediatric Nutrition Expert. “Smarter formulations can make everyday nutrition easier, especially for families with busy routines.”

Evolving Market: What Experts Are Saying

Industry experts note that the shift in India’s children’s beverage category reflects a deeper change in mindset—parents today want proof-backed nourishment, not marketing-driven products.

A well-designed nutrition drink powder can help:

Fill everyday dietary gaps

Support steady growth

Offer convenient nutrition for busy households

Improve consistency in nutrient intake

GrowVita: Joining the Movement for Smarter Child Nutrition

Among the brands contributing to this positive shift, GrowVita has introduced its upgraded nutrition drink powder. Positioned as a clean, science-driven solution, GrowVita focuses on:

High-quality protein

Essential vitamins and minerals

Purpose-driven ingredients for immunity, growth, and cognitive health

A child-friendly taste without unnecessary additives

GrowVita aims to offer parents a trustworthy, balanced, and effective option aligned with modern nutritional needs.

A Healthier Future for India’s Children

With rising awareness and better innovation, India is witnessing a shift toward smarter, nutrient-rich drinks that genuinely address nutritional gaps. Brands like GrowVita represent a positive step forward—where transparency, quality, and real nourishment take centre stage.

Contact US

Name: Mahalaxmi Malt Products Private Limited

Address:Village Rehrana, District-Palwal

State:Haryana

Country:India

Phone No:+91-0-9991090166, +91-(1275)-298904

Zip Code: 121102

Email: pranav@mahalaxmimalt.com, info@barleymaltextractmahalaxmi.com

Website:https://growvita.in/