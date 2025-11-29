Future Electronics Features onsemi Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Solutions in Digital Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2025-11-29 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has launched a new digital campaign featuring onsemi’s Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System Solutions.

The system pairs the CEM102 analog front end with the RSL15 Bluetooth Low Energy wireless MCU to create a compact, ultra-low power platform for electrochemical sensing and wireless communication. This combination is ideal for applications such as continuous glucose monitors, wearable health devices, and connected IoT sensors. The CEM102 is designed for amperometric measurements and ultra-low current detection, while integration with the RSL15 enables a complete two-channel electrochemical measurement system that operates efficiently with minimal power and a small footprint.

To accelerate development, onsemi provides an evaluation board including both the CEM102 and RSL15, along with sample firmware to simplify system setup and measurement routines.

To learn more about onsemi Continuous Glucose Monitoring System Solutions and explore the full range of products available through Future Electronics, visit the dedicated campaign page.

