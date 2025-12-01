New Technology and Growing Partnerships Elevate the Medical Tourism Category

Toronto, Canada, 2025-12-1 — /EPR Network/ — One of the up and coming travel categories is medical tourism as rising healthcare costs drive consumers to alternative avenues for treatments and procedures. A recent report from Datam Intelligence suggested that the US medical tourism market could reach over $230 billion by 2033, representing exponential opportunities for travel and healthcare providers. Medical tourism itself has several subsets and can be divided generally into elective and non-elective procedures. Dental procedures as well as injury related cosmetic procedures are popular in the non-elective category while wellness and plastic surgeries make up most of the elective procedures consumers seek abroad. Complex healthcare needs such as surgeries and extended therapies are also popular in medical tourism as increasing costs and longer wait times drive demand for these needs in other locations. The increasing demand for medical tourism is also driving demand for technology that assists with the complexities of planning and fulfilling medical travel.

An Expanding Marketplace Driven by Demand

The increasing demand for both elective and non-elective medical tourism is driving initiatives and programs from healthcare providers and networks to cater to the growing marketplace. Major healthcare networks such as The Cleveland Clinic and The Mayo Clinic have introduced programs and processes aimed at marketing high quality healthcare services to international consumers. Recently, John Hopkins launched a pre-screening tele-health platform to help international medical travelers prepare for procedures. In July, Mount Sinai Health Systems unveiled luxury medical tourism packages specifically geared towards elective procedures and wellness travel consumers. The Asia-Pacific region, which accounts for roughly 30% of medical travel spending, is increasing awareness of their medical and healthcare offerings by marketing to consumers in North America directly. Facilities in Japan, for instance, are highlighting the latest technology and therapies available in oncology and cardiovascular care while some facilities market wellness and lifestyle programs in tandem with Japan as a preferred destination for non-elective and healthy lifestyle type procedures.

Technology Plays a Key Role in Medical Travel

Recognizing the opportunities in medical travel, many facilities and networks are embracing technology as a way to add convenience and ease some of the complexities associated with medical travel planning. Secure video conferencing platforms offer a flexible method for patient pre-screening, counseling and follow up sessions. Many healthcare providers offer online trip research and planning through third party travel agencies and exclusive partnership programs to easily coordinate between travel and medical itineraries. Medical travelers themselves are embracing technology as they look for ways to simplify the process and mobile apps such as medTOUR+assist offer a complete solution for medical trip planning and organization. Using the full capabilities of mobile devices, medTOUR+assist provides significant benefits and conveniences before, during and after the medical or wellness journey.

medTOUR+assist Elevates Medical Travel Experiences

Consumers are enjoying the benefits of medical tourism such as more affordable healthcare services and shorter waiting times. Planning these trips can be a complex task with the added layer of navigating foreign health care systems and potential pre and post treatment needs. medTOUR+assist is a mobile app that maximizes mobile device functionality to deliver conveniences and benefits to medical travelers. Built on a lightweight and secure framework, medTOUR+assist will enable users full access to advanced calendars and notification systems, pre and post procedure checklists, document storage and one touch access to local navigation and healthcare resources. In an effort to increase accessibility, a desktop application will be available for easier data entry and medical trip creation. The mobile and desktop app will sync wirelessly (data enabled), delivering a complete medical trip planning solution. Medical travelers can easily stay on top of times, dates, appointments and itineraries with medTOUR+assist.

Increasing Attention to a Key Travel Category

Healthcare costs in Western countries are ever increasing and an aging population continues to have negative impacts on capacity and wait times and consumers needing or wanting procedures are looking across the globe to obtain healthcare. Cheaper costs and much shorter wait times are key factors in driving demand for medical tourism and as of recent, many travelers are combining leisure aspects to their medical journeys when appropriate. Planning and fulfilling these types of trips can be a complex ordeal and demand for solutions that simplify the process is growing. Mobile and desktop apps, such as medTOUR+assist can help alleviate the stresses associated with medical and wellness trip planning by keeping the user organized and informed before, during and after the medical trip. Advanced calendar and notification systems, checklists and constant access to local resources are just a few of the features that are in demand from medical and wellness travel as smartphones are now a normal part of the traveling experience. Ease of planning and use will only benefit the medical tourism category as more users lean towards technology to help plan complex trips and navigate foreign healthcare systems and infrastructure.