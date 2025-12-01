Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Market Sees Rising ICU Adoption

The global extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine market size was valued at USD 307.9 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 445.7 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2030. This steady growth is primarily attributed to the rising incidence of cardiopulmonary diseases and increasing cases of respiratory failure worldwide, which continue to drive demand for advanced life-support technologies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the ECMO machine market in 2023, accounting for 39.5% revenue share.

The U.S. held the largest share within North America in the same year.

By component, the oxygenators segment captured the largest share of 34.61% in 2023 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By modality, the veno-arterial segment led the market with a 42.2% revenue share in 2023.

By application, the respiratory segment accounted for the highest share at 44.10% in 2023.

Asia Pacific is poised to emerge as the fastest-growing regional market during 2024–2030.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 307.9 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 445.7 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 5.5%

North America: Largest market in 2023

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing region

Advancing epidemiological trends underline market expansion. According to the CDC, a person dies every 37 seconds from cardiovascular disease in the U.S., highlighting the urgent need for sophisticated technologies like ECMO. COPD, one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. in 2020, also significantly contributes to ECMO adoption. As reported by the American Lung Association (2022), 4.6% of adults—equivalent to 11.7 million individuals—were diagnosed with COPD, emphasizing the growing burden of chronic respiratory diseases.

In response, major technological innovations in ECMO systems have emerged, including enhanced hollow pumps, advanced oxygenators, and heparin-coated cannulas, all contributing to improved safety, efficiency, and clinical outcomes. Additionally, the number of ECMO programs in the U.S. has increased substantially, with over 100 new programs introduced in the past 3–5 years, bringing the total to approximately 300–400. This rapid expansion reflects greater acceptance of ECMO in critical care settings.

A notable example of recent innovation is the “Liby” System, introduced by Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. in July 2022. Designed for patients with severe lung and heart failure, this system marks a pivotal step in next-generation life-support technology.

Key Company Insights

The competitive landscape is shaped by established players and emerging innovators focusing on R&D, market expansion, and specialized ECMO solutions. Trends such as portable ECMO units, telemedicine integration, and AI-powered systems are influencing the evolution of the market. Leading companies continue to invest in advanced, miniaturized, and intelligent ECMO technologies to meet diverse clinical needs while expanding their presence in developing regions with rising demand.

Key Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Machine Companies

Medtronic Plc

Maquet Holding

Microport Scientific Corporation

Terumo Cardiovascular System Corporation

Medos Medizintechnik

Nipro Medical Corporation

LivaNova PLC

CytoSorbents Corporation

EUROSETS S.R.L

Conclusion

The ECMO machine market is on a steady growth trajectory driven by escalating cardiopulmonary and respiratory disease burdens, rising deployment of ECMO programs globally, and rapid technological advancements. With strong regional demand, particularly in North America and the rapidly expanding Asia Pacific market, coupled with continued innovation from leading manufacturers, ECMO technology is poised to play a crucial role in critical care support over the coming decade.

