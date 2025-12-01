Asset Performance Management Market Grows with Industrial Digitization

The global asset performance management (APM) market size was valued at USD 23.75 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 47.18 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030. The increasing adoption of industrial sensors continues to accelerate the deployment of APM solutions across critical sectors.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the asset performance management industry with a 33.0% share in 2024.

In the U.S., the market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030.

Based on category, the asset reliability management segment accounted for over 33.0% of the revenue share in 2024.

By deployment, the on-premise segment held the largest share of over 63.0% in 2024.

Among verticals, the energy & utilities segment led the market with over 18.0% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 23.75 Billion

2030 Market Size: USD 47.18 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 12.2%

North America: Largest regional market

Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing regional market

The rapid deployment of APM solutions is being supported by advancements in digital twin technology, which enhances asset efficiency and utilization. By leveraging virtual models of physical assets, organizations can simulate performance scenarios, predict failures, and make more informed decisions. This analytical capability contributes to improved operational reliability and optimized asset usage.

The market is also driven by the increasing shift toward digital APM tools across the oil & gas, public sector, utilities, and government industries. Integration of technologies such as the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) and digital twins is strengthening the analytical depth of APM platforms, creating smarter and more efficient workflows.

Order a free sample PDF of the Asset Performance Management Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Asset Performance Management Company Insights

Major market players—including ABB, IBM Corporation, AVEVA Group Limited, GE Vernova, and SAP SE—are actively pursuing partnerships, product innovations, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their market position.

October 2024: IBM Corporation acquired Prescinto, an AI-powered renewable energy asset performance platform, to enhance its Maximo Application Suite (MAS) and support the global shift toward renewable energy management.

August 2024: SAP SE integrated an AI-powered copilot into its APM solution, enabling natural language–based assistance and improved workflow automation for asset management.

Leading Asset Performance Management Companies

ABB

Aspen Technology Inc

AVEVA Group Limited

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

DNV GLAS

GE Vernova

IBM Corporation

Rockwell Automation

SAP SE

SAS Institute, Inc.

Siemens Energy

Conclusion

The asset performance management market is entering a phase of strong expansion, driven by IIoT adoption, digital twins, and advanced analytics. As industries prioritize operational reliability, sustainability, and cost efficiency, APM solutions are becoming essential for enabling predictive maintenance, reducing downtime, and maximizing asset value. With ongoing technological advancements and strong adoption across energy, utilities, manufacturing, and public sectors, the APM market is poised for continued growth through 2030.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.