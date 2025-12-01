STORIS-POS-Connectivity-Expanded-with-New-Integration-Across-Top-eCommerce-and-Marketplace-Channels

San Jose, California, USA, 2025-12-01 — /EPR Network/ — 24Seven Commerce today announced the official launch of STORIS POS integration with leading eCommerce platforms – Shopify, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Magento, Wix – and top online marketplaces including Amazon, eBay, and Walmart, powered by the company’s proven middleware, Octopus Bridge.

This launch marks a major milestone for furniture retailers who have long struggled to manage growing online demand through disconnected systems. With Octopus Bridge now supporting STORIS, furniture merchants finally have a seamless, automated, near real-time bridge between their in-store POS and their digital sales channels.

A Story Familiar to Furniture Retailers Everywhere

Across the furniture industry, many retailers face the same silent struggle.

A shopper browses a beautiful sofa online, adds it to the cart, and places an order. But behind the scenes, the retailer’s staff are scrambling, switching between spreadsheets, emails, and siloed systems – not realizing that the model sold out an hour earlier on the showroom floor. With no integration in place, online stock never updated. The result: an awkward apology call, a disappointed customer, and a potential long-term loss of trust.

In another case, a retailer spends hours every week manually uploading product descriptions, prices, and images onto their website – only to get overwhelmed as seasonal collections, room sets, and pricing updates increase. Slow updates lead to mismatched prices, phone complaints, and frustrated store teams who are already trying to manage floor operations.

Meanwhile, online orders arrive inconsistently – some through email, some through web dashboards – and must be typed manually into STORIS. A single typo in SKU or measurement can derail the delivery process.

This pattern repeats every day in furniture stores across the country. Not because retailers lack effort – but because they lack integration.

A Turning Point for the Furniture Industry

With the new STORIS + Octopus Bridge integration, this cycle finally changes.

Retailers can now synchronize their POS with all major eCommerce platforms and marketplaces in near real-time, ensuring precision, consistency, and operational calm.

Key Non-Technical Benefits That Transform Daily Operations

Prevention of Overselling

Inventory updates from STORIS flow automatically to all online platforms. If a sectional sells in-store, it instantly reflects online – dramatically reducing cancellations and negative customer experiences.

Minimal Manual Work

No more spreadsheets, duplicated data entry, or late-night website editing. Product details, pricing, and stock levels sync with near real-time accuracy.

Web Orders Automatically Flow into STORIS

Every online order – whether from Shopify, WooCommerce, Amazon, or Walmart – seamlessly appears inside STORIS for quick processing, scheduling, and fulfillment.

Consistent Pricing Everywhere

Price updates made in STORIS are propagated across all online channels without delay, eliminating pricing mismatches and customer complaints.

Sell on Multiple Channels Effortlessly

Retailers can maintain one master catalog in STORIS while selling across several eCommerce platforms and marketplaces simultaneously.

Faster Delivery Scheduling and Fewer Errors

Staff no longer re-enter orders manually, reducing the risk of mistakes in SKUs, options, or delivery instructions.

Improved Customer Experience

Customers see accurate availability, dependable delivery timelines, and transparent information – boosting satisfaction and repeat purchases.

Future-Proof Setup

Whether retailers expand to new platforms, open more stores, or scale their online reach, the integration grows with them.

Why Octopus Bridge?

Octopus Bridge has been trusted for nearly 20 years by hundreds of merchants across different POS systems. Known for stability, speed, and ease of onboarding, it ensures:

Near real-time inventory sync

Automated price and product updates

Smooth multichannel expansion

Reliable marketplace integrations (Amazon, eBay, Walmart)

Zero disruption to existing workflows

The launch of STORIS integration further strengthens the platform’s position as a dependable partner for furniture retailers looking to modernize operations and stay competitive.

An Invitation to STORIS Retailers

Furniture retailers using STORIS POS are invited to explore Octopus Bridge and experience firsthand how seamless the shift to connected commerce can be.

If you’ve ever dealt with stock mismatches, manual order entry, online-to-store inconsistencies, or lost sales due to slow updates – now is the time to try a solution built specifically to eliminate these pain points.

About 24Seven Commerce

24Seven Commerce is a global provider of POS–eCommerce integration solutions with a proven track record spanning two decades. Through its flagship middleware, Octopus Bridge, the company enables retailers to automate inventory, orders, and product data between their POS systems and online sales channels.

Retailers Can Now Step into a New Era of Efficiency

The integration between STORIS POS and Octopus Bridge ushers in a new chapter for furniture merchants – one where operations are smoother, customers are happier, and business growth is easier than ever.

Retailers are encouraged to explore the integration and see how it can transform both store performance and online success.

