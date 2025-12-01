Biobank Market Expands with Rising Genetic Research Initiatives

The global biobanks market was valued at USD 81.29 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 126.69 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.85% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by substantial investments in R&D for advanced therapies, including regenerative medicine, personalized medicine, and cancer genomic studies.

Key Market Trends & Insights

  • Europe biobanks industry accounted for the largest revenue share of 39.37% in 2024.
  • The Asia Pacific biobanks industry is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.
  • Based on product & services, the services segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share in 2024 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
  • Based on biospecimen type, the human tissues segment captured the largest revenue share of 36.74% in 2024.
  • Based on biobanks type, the physical/real biobanks segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for the largest revenue share of 75.24%.
  • Based on application, the therapeutics application segment dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 37.63% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

  • 2024 Market Size: USD 81.29 Billion
  • 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 126.69 Billion
  • CAGR (2025-2030): 7.85%
  • Europe: Largest market in 2024
  • Asia Pacific: Fastest growing market

Growing adoption of precision medicine, genetic testing, and biomedical research continues to drive the market. Advances in genetic platforms and tools have boosted demand for high-quality biospecimens. Furthermore, collaborations between public and private institutions have enhanced the development of biobanking facilities and strengthened global market presence.

Key Biobanks Company Insights

Leading players are adopting both organic and inorganic strategies—including technological enhancements, service expansion, and collaborative partnerships—to strengthen their product portfolios and expand their global reach.

Key Biobanks Companies

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Qiagen
  • Hamilton Company
  • Tecan Trading AG
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)
  • Biocision, LLC
  • Taylor-Wharton
  • Charles River Laboratories
  • Lonza
  • Stemcell Technologies
  • Biovault Family
  • Promocell GmbH
  • Precision Cellular Storage Ltd. (Virgin Health Bank)

Conclusion

The biobanks market is poised for steady growth, fueled by rising investments in advanced therapeutic research, the expanding role of precision medicine, and the increasing need for high-quality biospecimens. The significant boost provided by COVID-19-related research has further strengthened the global biobanking infrastructure. With supportive government initiatives, technological advancements, and strategic partnerships, the market is expected to maintain strong momentum through 2030.

