Shreekant Patil Appointed Brand Ambassador for Wallonia Belgium: Govt Platform Promoting Wallonia Regional Strengths

Nashik, India, 2025-12-02 — /EPR Network/ — CEng. Shreekant Patil, Ex. Sr. Consultant at NPC India (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India), Chartered Engineer, Valuer, and Technical Committee Member with BIS India & member of American Welding Society has been appointed as an ambassador for Wallonia Belgium. With a distinguished career mentoring MSMEs, SMEs, and startups, and extensive collaborations with European commissions and global trade bodies — including Euro Exim Bank, AfDB, SIDBI, EBRD, and the United Nations — Shreekant brings unmatched expertise to this role.

As brand ambassador, Shreekant Patil embraces the mission to promote Wallonia’s unique strengths embodied in the brand’s four pillars: sense of sharing, accessibility, technical know-how, and quality of life. This appointment enables him to showcase Wallonia’s assets to his vast network locally and internationally across India, Europe, and beyond, using strategic platforms such as social media and the Wallonia.be blog.

CEng Shreekant Patil’s leadership roles include Committee Chairman at the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce, Vice President of IBSEA and GFID in Maharashtra, and advisor and consultant in various national and international trade and quality certifications. He is also an official mentor for flagship initiatives like Startup India, BHASKAR, STPI, BIRAC, MeitY, AICTE, and several prestigious academic and trade bodies including IIT Bombay, Baylor University (USA), and CII Alpha.

His ambassadorship will further strengthen economic and cultural cooperation between India and the European business ecosystem, fortifying ties that promote technical excellence, sustainable growth, and shared success stories.

Shreekant Patil expressed his honor at being selected as a brand ambassador for Wallonia.be, stating, This appointment allows me to further promote Wallonia’s unique strengths and foster deeper connections between India and Europe. He added, I am committed to showcasing Wallonia’s rich heritage, innovation, and quality of life to global audiences through my network and collaborative efforts

CEng. Shreekant Patil is also honored to serve as the Sustainability Ambassador for SPSC — UK, promoting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) in India. In this role, he leverages his expertise to advance sustainable development and mentor industries aligned with global sustainability standards. SPSC Ambassadors are Sustainability Promoters & Sustainability Collaborators who play an important role to support Sustainable Procurement & Supply Chain.

As brand ambassadors of Wallonia, we share a unified purpose: to champion the unique strengths and differentiating qualities of the Wallonia region. This mission is embodied by Wallonia’s four brand pillars — sense of sharing, accessibility, technical know-how, and quality of life. Ambassadors leverage their professional and personal networks to actively promote these values, bringing the Wallonia brand to life across social media and the Wallonia.be platform. This role also allows sharing of personal experiences and success stories related to Wallonia, thereby fostering deeper connections and broader recognition of Wallonia’s assets and opportunities.

The theme “Feel Inspired” of Wallonia.be captures an open invitation to discover and embrace Wallonia as a source of creativity, innovation, and shared values, encouraging everyone globally to draw inspiration from its rich culture, technical know-how, and quality of life. It symbolizes Wallonia’s welcoming spirit and its openness to the world, motivating people to connect, create, and thrive together.

Wallonia.be is the official digital platform representing the Wallonia region in Belgium, managed by the Walloon government. It promotes Wallonia’s culture, innovation, education, and business opportunities globally, serving as a centralized source for information and international outreach to attract investors, entrepreneurs, students, and tourists. The platform reflects Wallonia’s identity and values with a focus on openness, accessibility, and quality of life.