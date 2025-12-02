Capsule Endoscopy Market: Small Bowel and Esophageal Capsule Projections

The global capsule endoscopy market was valued at USD 443.8 million in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 695.4 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2025 to 2030. Growth in this market is driven by the rising prevalence of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases and colorectal cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, and the introduction of technologically advanced capsule devices.

The expansion of structured training programs and the integration of capsule endoscopy into medical curricula and gastroenterology fellowships are further boosting adoption. As innovations such as magnetically controlled capsules and AI-enabled lesion detection systems gain traction, the need for specialized training and certification is expected to increase. These developments improve diagnostic accuracy and enhance clinician confidence in using capsule endoscopy for both routine screening and complex GI assessments. For instance, the United European Gastroenterology (UEG) offers “A Primer in Capsule Endoscopy,” an online course that provides comprehensive training on capsule operation, reporting software, and potential complications.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America led the global market with a 43.6% share in 2024.

The U.S. was the dominant market within North America in 2024.

By type, small bowel capsule endoscopy held the largest share at 54.6% in 2024.

By application, obscure GI bleeding (OGIB) accounted for the highest share at 45.4% in 2024.

By end use, hospitals dominated with a 55.3% share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 443.8 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 695.4 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 7.9%

Largest Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Competitive Landscape

Companies in the capsule endoscopy space are investing in product innovation, strategic collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and global expansion to strengthen their competitive positioning. Technological advancements in imaging resolution, data processing, and navigation systems continue to shape the industry.

Prominent Companies

CapsoVision

Shangxian Minimal Invasive Inc.

INTROMEDIC

Medtronic

Olympus

AnX Robotics

JINSHAN Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd.

Check-Cap

RF Co., Ltd.

BioCam

Recent Developments

January 2025: CapsoVision received U.S. FDA clearance for CapsoCam Plus for pediatric use in patients aged two years and older, offering a noninvasive and more comfortable diagnostic option for children.

CapsoVision received U.S. FDA clearance for for pediatric use in patients aged two years and older, offering a noninvasive and more comfortable diagnostic option for children. January 2024: AnX Robotics received expanded U.S. FDA clearance for NaviCam Small Bowel Video Capsule Endoscopy (SB) for use in children aged two and above, in addition to adults.

Conclusion

The capsule endoscopy market is poised for steady growth driven by rising GI disease burden, increasing use of noninvasive diagnostic tools, and rapid technological advancements. As AI-powered image analysis, pediatric-friendly capsules, and magnetically controlled navigation systems evolve, adoption will accelerate further—supported by enhanced training programs and broader clinical acceptance worldwide.