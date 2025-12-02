Circulating Tumor Cells Market Grows With Advancements in Cancer Screening

The global circulating tumor cells (CTCs) market size was estimated at USD 12.61 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 24.96 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030. CTCs have gained significant traction in cancer diagnostics due to their noninvasive nature and enhanced diagnostic efficiency, making them a promising modality for early cancer detection and disease monitoring.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America captured the largest market share of 40.91% in 2024.

By technology, the CTC detection and enrichment methods segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 40.92% in 2024.

By application, clinical segment dominated the market and captured the largest revenue share in 2024.

By product, the kits & reagents segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 45.34% in 2024.

By specimen, the blood segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 48.13% in 2024.

By end-use, hospital and clinics segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.64% in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 12.61 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.96 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 12.2%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Technological advancements, especially in microfluidics and chip-based platforms, continue to contribute significantly to market expansion. The increasing global cancer burden remains a major driver for the adoption of CTC technologies. According to the Pan American Health Organization, around 20 million new cancer cases and 10 million deaths were reported in 2023, with projections forecasting a 60% rise in cancer incidence over the next two decades. By 2040, new cancer cases are expected to reach 30 million globally.

In breast cancer diagnostics, CTCs play a crucial role as tumors release these cells into the bloodstream. In 2023, approximately 297,790 women in the U.S. were diagnosed with breast cancer, reinforcing its position as the most common cancer among American women. The escalating cancer burden continues to attract substantial research and development investment, expanding opportunities for advanced CTC-based technologies.

Extensive translational and clinical research has been conducted in the CTC domain over the past several decades. Prominent organizations such as the American Association of Cancer Research and the American Society of Clinical Oncology are actively exploring CTCs as surrogate markers to track cancer progression. Additionally, the rising preference for biomarker testing is boosting the adoption of minimally invasive diagnostic approaches, reducing the need for complex surgical procedures and supporting market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies are focusing on strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and expansions. For instance, Bio-Techne has successfully enhanced its global technology footprint by acquiring smaller firms with advanced capabilities.

Key Circulating Tumor Cells Companies

QIAGEN

Bio-Techne Corporation

Precision Medicine Group, LLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Cell Microsystems

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Ikonisys Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Creative Bioarray

BioFluidica

Abnova Corporation

Biolidics Limited

Creatv MicroTech, Inc.

LungLife AI, Inc.

Epic Sciences

Rarecells Diagnostics

ScreenCell

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

APPLIED DNA SCIENCES, INC.

Sysmex Corporation

STEMCELL Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The circulating tumor cells market is experiencing robust growth driven by rising cancer incidence, rapid technological progress, and increasing adoption of noninvasive diagnostic solutions. As healthcare providers and research institutions continue to prioritize precision diagnostics, CTC technologies are expected to play a pivotal role in transforming cancer detection, monitoring, and personalized treatment strategies. The market’s strong CAGR and expanding applications underscore its potential for continued advancement and significant impact on oncology care.

