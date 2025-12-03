In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market 2030 Outlook and Market Insights

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market was valued at USD 31,029.0 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 64,815.2 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030. Market growth is driven by continuous advancements in toxicology research, the development of innovative testing technologies, and increasing emphasis on personalized medicine.

Growing awareness of the limitations associated with traditional toxicology screening—particularly animal-based methods—has accelerated the adoption of in-vitro approaches due to their improved efficiency, predictive accuracy, and ethical advantages.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest market share in 2023, accounting for 47.73% of global revenue.

Cellular assays represented the largest share by method and are expected to maintain strong growth throughout the forecast period.

By product, the consumables segment dominated the market in 2023 and is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR through 2030.

In terms of end use, the pharmaceutical industry led the market in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 31,029.0 Million

2030 Forecast: USD 64,815.2 Million

CAGR (2024–2030): 11.1%

Regional Leader: North America

Competitive Landscape

Leading market participants include Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., SGS S.A., Merck KGaA, Eurofins Scientific, and Abbott Laboratories. These companies are expanding service portfolios, strengthening technological capabilities, and pursuing strategic collaborations to increase market presence. With rising demand for reliable, scalable, and cost-effective toxicology solutions, major players continue to invest heavily in R&D to meet evolving industry requirements.

Emerging companies such as InSphero and MatTek Corporation are gaining traction through advanced technologies, including 3D cell culture systems and organ-on-a-chip platforms. Their innovations aim to deliver more predictive testing models and accelerate the transition away from traditional animal-based toxicology methods.

Prominent Companies

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

SGS S.A.

Merck KGaA

Eurofins Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Evotec S.E.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Conclusion

The in-vitro toxicology testing market is set for robust expansion through 2030, driven by technological advancements, growing recognition of the limitations of traditional toxicology methods, and rising adoption of personalized medicine. As demand increases for accurate, ethical, and cost-efficient testing solutions, the industry continues to shift toward innovative in-vitro platforms such as 3D cell cultures and organ-on-a-chip systems. With strong contributions from established leaders and emerging innovators, the market is expected to maintain its rapid growth trajectory, solidifying its role as a critical component of safer, more efficient drug development and chemical safety assessment.