Transforms Indoor Spaces with Advanced Concrete Staining and Sealing Solutions

Innovative Concrete Solutions , Greater Sacramento’s premier concrete enhancement specialist, is revolutionizing indoor flooring for both residential homes and commercial facilities with their proprietary stain and seal system – a proven alternative to traditional epoxy floor coatings and polished concrete.

The Problem with Traditional Indoor Flooring Solutions

For decades, property owners seeking durable indoor concrete flooring have been limited to epoxy coatings or expensive polished concrete. However, these traditional solutions often fail to deliver on their promises. Epoxy coatings peel, chip, and develop a plastic appearance that cheapens the look of any space. Polished concrete, while beautiful, requires extensive grinding and can be prohibitively expensive for many property owners.

“We saw a clear gap in the market,” explains the owner of Innovative Concrete Solutions, Jason Olinger. “Property owners were frustrated with epoxy coatings that failed within years and polished concrete that exceeded their budgets. We developed our five-step, six-coat process specifically to address these pain points.”

A Better Solution for Indoor Concrete Flooring

Innovative Concrete Solutions’ proprietary system penetrates deep into the concrete rather than sitting on top like epoxy coatings. This fundamental difference means the finish becomes part of the concrete itself, eliminating the peeling and chipping common with surface-applied coatings.

The company’s indoor concrete services include:

Concrete Staining: Custom color options that create natural, marbled appearances resembling expensive stone or marble

Concrete Sealing: Multiple protective coats that ensure long-lasting durability and easy maintenance

Concrete Resurfacing: Restoration of aged, damaged concrete to like-new condition

Residential Applications: Beauty That Lasts

For homeowners, Innovative Concrete Solutions transforms ordinary concrete into stunning flooring for kitchens, bathrooms, living rooms, entryways, converted garages, home gyms, and laundry rooms. The system offers unlimited custom colors, allowing perfect integration with any decor style.

“Homeowners are tired of scrubbing grout lines, dealing with carpet odors, or watching their laminate scratch within months,” notes the company. “Our system eliminates these frustrations while creating a beautiful, low-maintenance floor that actually increases home value.”

Residential benefits include:

No grout lines to harbor bacteria or require endless cleaning

Pet-friendly surface that resists scratches, stains, and odor absorption

Water-resistant protection ideal for kitchens and bathrooms

Hot tire resistance for converted garage spaces

Family-safe, low-VOC formula

Commercial Applications: Performance That Pays

Commercial property owners face unique challenges: health code compliance, constant foot traffic, chemical exposure, and the need for minimal downtime. Traditional flooring solutions often fail these tests, leading to expensive repairs and lost revenue.

Innovative Concrete Solutions’ commercial indoor concrete services provide:

Forklift-rated durability for warehouses and factories

Hot tire and chemical resistance for auto shops and dealerships

Seamless, bacteria-resistant surfaces for restaurants, kitchens, and medical facilities

Professional appearance for retail stores, offices, and showrooms

Easy sanitizing with no porous grout lines

Slip-resistant finishes for schools and gyms

“Our commercial clients appreciate that we understand their business needs,” the company explains. “We’re not just installing flooring – we’re helping them reduce maintenance costs, maintain health code compliance, and present a professional image to their customers.”

The Proven Five-Step, Six-Coat Process

What sets Innovative Concrete Solutions apart is their meticulous five-step, six-coat application process:

1. Moisture Primer: Ensures lasting adhesion and prevents future peeling

2. Solid Stain Coat: Creates uniform color and professional appearance

3. Transparent Highlight Colors: Adds depth and natural variation

4. Protective Sealer Coats: Provides maximum durability

5. Slip-Resistant Finish: Combines safety with longevity

This process has been proven on commercial floors that remain beautiful and functional after five years demonstrating the system’s long-term reliability.

Strategic Advantages Over Alternatives

While many contractors push epoxy coatings because they’re quick and profitable to install, Innovative Concrete Solutions prioritizes customer satisfaction over short-term gains. Their system offers decisive advantages:

Versus Epoxy Coatings:

Penetrates concrete instead of sitting on surface (won’t peel or chip)

Natural, marbled appearance instead of plastic look

Hot tire and chemical resistant

Easy to refinish for lifetime use

Lower long-term maintenance costs

Versus Polished Concrete:

Achieves similar glossy, elegant look

More reliable and durable finish

Greater color customization options

Often more cost-effective

Simpler maintenance requirements

Serving Greater Sacramento

With operations based in Folsom, Innovative Concrete Solutions serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Greater Sacramento area, including Roseville , Granite Bay , El Dorado Hills , Loomis , Rancho Cordova, Placerville , and Shingle Springs .

The company maintains a portfolio of completed projects showcasing both indoor and outdoor applications, demonstrating their versatility and expertise across diverse property types.

About Innovative Concrete Solutions

Innovative Concrete Solutions is a licensed, bonded, and insured concrete enhancement company specializing in concrete staining, sealing, and resurfacing. With over 12 years of focused experience, the company has perfected their proprietary five-step, six-coat process that transforms aged, worn concrete into visually stunning, protected surfaces.

Unlike contractors who pour new concrete or do foundation work, Innovative Concrete Solutions exclusively focuses on enhancing and protecting existing concrete surfaces -making them the go-to experts for concrete transformation. The company’s commitment to quality, durability, and customer satisfaction has established them as the preferred alternative to traditional epoxy coatings and polished concrete throughout the Sacramento region.

