AAEON Introduces BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, an NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX-Accelerated AI System with an Integrated Software Security Framework

Taipei, Taiwan, 2025-12-5 — /EPR Network/ — Industry-leading designer and manufacturer of edge AI solutions AAEON (Stock Code: 6579) today introduced its newest fanless embedded AI system, the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS. Available with either an 8GB or 16GB NVIDIA® Jetson Orin™ NX module with Super Mode, the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS boasts up to 157 TOPS of AI performance alongside NVIDIA Jetpack™ 6.2 support.

The BOXER-8651AI-PLUS is relatively compact at 125mm x 90mm x 56mm, with its I/O including four USB 3.2 Gen 2, one RJ-45 for Gigabit Ethernet, and a HDMI port on its front-side for easy access. Meanwhile, its rear I/O grants both a DB-9 port for both RS-232 (Rx/Tx/CTS/RTS) and CANBus FD, and a DIO port.

For expansion, the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS hosts an M.2 3052 B-Key for an M.2 2242 B+M-Key SSD, which acts as the system’s default storage option, while this can also support 5G module installation. Alternative wireless expansion can be found in the form of an M.2 2230 E-Key slot, designed for Wi-Fi module integration, as well as through a SIM card slot.

Equipped with an onboard TPM 2.0 chip and out-of-band management support, AAEON has suggested the product is suitable for deployment as both a standalone system or as a scalable edge node within larger edge deployment ecosystems.

Lending credence to this is the inclusion of AAEON’s new software security platform with one of the model’s listed SKUs. This platform framework includes the MAZU AI model protection environment, designed to isolate machine learning application algorithms and application data on the edge. Meanwhile, the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS provides support for NVIDIA Jetpack™ 6.2 across all models, with a number of preinstalled SDK components included as part of its OS.

Contributing to its versatile deployment potential, the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS lists a 12V to 24V power input range and -25°C to 55°C temperature tolerance, making it an option for environmentally harsh setups. Further features conducive to such settings include enhanced anti-vibration and shock resistance, as well as wall mounting for easy installation.

For detailed specifications and further information about the BOXER-8651AI-PLUS, please visit its dedicated product page. Meanwhile, pricing and ordering information can be obtained via the contact form on the AAEON website.

About AAEON

Established in 1992, AAEON is one of the leading designers and manufacturers of industrial IoT and AI Edge solutions. With continual innovation as a core value, AAEON provides reliable, high-quality computing platforms including industrial motherboards and systems, rugged tablets, embedded AI Edge systems, uCPE network appliances, and LoRaWAN/WWAN solutions. AAEON also provides industry-leading experience and knowledge to provide OEM/ODM services worldwide. AAEON works closely with premier chip designers to deliver stable, reliable platforms. For an introduction to AAEON’s expansive line of products and services, visit www.aaeon.com.