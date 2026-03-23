Creative Diagnostics Launches Comprehensive Portfolio of Nipah Virus Antigens and Antibodies to Support Vaccine and Diagnostic Research

New York, USA, 2026-03-23 — /EPR Network/ —Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has announced the launch of its new line of Nipah Virus Antigens and Antibodies. The antigens closely resemble native viral proteins, and MAbs can be used as a pair in a sandwich ELISA with the rec. protein or in capture IgM assays. This specialized portfolio will accelerate the development of rapid diagnostic tools and effective vaccine candidates for the Nipah virus (NiV).

The Nipah virus is an emerging zoonotic pathogen that causes severe febrile encephalitis, resulting in death in 40% to 75% of human cases. It is considered a biosafety level 4 pathogen and is listed as a select agent due to its high mortality rate and lack of effective vaccines or therapies, posing a high risk to public health and security. The natural reservoir of the Nipah virus and other Henipaviruses is the fruit bat (genus Pteropus). The virus emerged in Malaysia in 1998 as a porcine neurological and respiratory disease that spread to humans who had contact with live infected pigs.

Between 2001 and 2005, Nipah virus caused five subsequent outbreaks in Bangladesh. In these outbreaks, the virus appears to have spilled over directly from bats to humans. Person-to-person transmission has been observed, suggesting a heightened public health risk. Since 2001, outbreaks of severe encephalitis and respiratory disease caused by NiV infection have occurred almost annually in India and Bangladesh. However, there are currently no licensed treatments or vaccines for NiV infection in humans.

The Nipah virus possesses two membrane-anchored glycoproteins that are involved in viral particle cell attachment and subsequent host cell invasion: the attachment protein (G) and the fusion protein (F). These proteins serve as ideal targets for neutralizing antibodies. Several immunological strategies have been developed to prevent Nipah virus infection using G and/or F glycoprotein antigens. These strategies include viral vector vaccines, subunit vaccines, virus-like particles (VLPs), and mRNA vaccines.

There is an urgent need to develop effective Nipah virus vaccines and therapeutic interventions. Laboratory detection of the virus can be performed using RT-PCR and the ELISA. Creative Diagnostics has launched a series of recombinant Nipah virus antigens and antibodies, all of which are produced through standardized manufacturing processes to ensure the highest quality. Tests developed using these reagents can support routine diagnostics and Nipah virus vaccine development efforts. Furthermore, they demonstrate high specificity toward the Nipah virus and exhibit no cross-reactivity with the envelope proteins of the dengue, Zika, or chikungunya viruses.

Creative Diagnostics also offers Nipah virus ELISA kits suitable for quantifying IgM antibody activity specific to the Nipah virus glycoprotein in the serum or plasma of vaccinated, immunized, and infected hosts. To learn more about the new portfolio, visit https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/news-nipah-virus-antigens-and-antibodies-136.htm.

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers’ assay development and manufacturing needs.