Shreekant Patil Pushes Incubation Centre at YCMOU to Boost Nashik Self-Employment

Posted on 2025-12-06

Shreekant Patil Leads at YCMOU for Self Employment, Startups in Maharashtra

Nashik, India, 2025-12-06 — /EPR Network/ —CEng. Shreekant Patil, Startup India Mentor and Chairman of NIMA Startup Committee, led discussions at an Industry-Academia Collaboration meeting held on Dec. 3rd, 2025 at Yash International Meeting Hall, YCMOU Nashik at 11:30 AM, followed by lunch. Representing NIMA alongside team members, Shreekant Patil advocated establishing startups, an incubation centre, R&D lab, and entrepreneurship training at YCMOU to leverage available infrastructure and space for self-employment generation through state and central government schemes.

CEng. Shreekant Patil commended Vice-Chancellor Hon. Sanjeev Sonawane for proactive initiatives like “Madhache Gaon” and agri-based projects driving rural employment. Committing full support, Patil pledged training on government subsidies, handholding for students, and guidance to empower Nashik district villages economically in alignment with Viksit Bharat vision, enabling youth to achieve self-reliance.

NIMA President Mr. Ashish Nahar expressed gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor. YCMOU representatives Dr. Patole, Dr. Rajput, and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jogindersingh Bisen felicitated distinguished guests including Shreekant Patil. NIMA committee members Mr. Milind Rajput, Mr. Nana Deore, Mr. Govind Borse, other NIMA team members, and Laghu Udyog Bharati representatives attended, fostering strong industry-academia ties for innovation and sustainable growth.

CEng. Shreekant Patil is a seasoned entrepreneur, industry expert, brand ambassador for Wallonia-Gelgium with over 30 years in robotic resistance welding and industrial manufacturing, serving as Startup India Mentor, BIS Technical Committee Member, and international trade facilitator. He empowers MSMEs and startups through PARENT Nashik, fostering global partnerships, certifications, and sustainable growth between India and Poland, Europe.

