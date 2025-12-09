TrustVare Outlook Duplicate Remover Announces New Update for Improved Deduplication Accuracy

NEW YORK, 2025-12-09 — /EPR Network/ — TrustVare, a trusted provider of email management and data optimization software, proudly announces a new update for its popular TrustVare Outlook Duplicate Remover tool. This latest upgrade focuses on improving deduplication accuracy, improving scanning performance, and making Outlook cleanup even easier for all types of users.

Any email messages, contacts, tasks, and calendar notes slow down Outlook performance and make mailbox management very difficult. Since this new update, TrustVare has improved its scanning engine so that it can deliver higher precision and faster processing. The new algorithm, which is capable of evaluating contacts, notes, tasks, calendar, and events, identifies duplicates in Outlook files and removes them with just a few easy, accurate steps to reduce false results.

This updated version now has improved speed so users can manage large PST and OST files and even clean them more efficiently than before. Performance is enhanced, ensuring that efficiency is maintained whether one works with single Outlook files or several folders without affecting tool stability.

In addition to technical improvements, the new update also features a cleaner, more intuitive interface. Users are able to preview detected duplicates PST files before removal as well as select preferred cleanup methods and customize filters on their part. The software remains utterly compatible with all Outlook and Windows OS versions, making it perfect for both personal and professional use.

The update is meant to simplify and make email data management across the board. Better accuracy and performance in deduplication make this update useful for keeping Outlook itself organized and working more efficiently.

The tool continues to maintain a strong focus on data safety. All operations run in read-only mode, ensuring zero risk of data loss. Users can remove duplicate Outlook files within the same folder or across multiple folders while keeping original data protected. The updated version is now available for a free trial before buying this tool.

About TrustVare

TrustVare is a leading software company specializing in data management, email conversion, duplicate removal, and backup tool. Known for delivering user-friendly and highly accurate solutions, TrustVare helps individuals and businesses manage, migrate and optimize email data with ease. The company offers a wide range of tools supporting PST, OST, MBOX, EML, MSG, and other formats—ensuring seamless email handling across platforms.

Media Contact

Company: TrustVare Software

Email ID: support@trustvare.com

Official Site: https://www.trustvare.com/duplicate-remover/pst/