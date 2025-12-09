Manga Market Expands with Surge in Global Fanbase and Digital Readers

The global manga market size was estimated at USD 8,826.4 million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 23,994.6 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2025 to 2030. The rising preference for digital manga continues to reshape the industry landscape, driven by the convenience, affordability, and accessibility of online reading platforms.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region accounted for over 83% of global manga revenue in 2024.

Japan dominated the market with a revenue share exceeding 65% in 2024.

By content type, the digital segment held the largest market share of over 72% in 2024.

The online distribution channel is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of over 20% in 2024.

Action and adventure remained the leading genre, contributing the highest share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 8,826.4 Million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 23,994.6 Million

CAGR (2025–2030): 18.7%

Asia Pacific: Largest regional market in 2024

The proliferation of smartphones and tablets is driving the usage of digital manga services like Shonen Jump+ and Manga Plus, which continue to attract younger audiences through subscription-based models offering instant access to diverse titles. As digital platforms increasingly dominate readership, the shift away from traditional print formats is expected to accelerate.

The rising popularity of webtoons, especially in South Korea and China, is exerting a transformative influence on the global manga market. Their mobile-optimized vertical format appeals to digital-first readers. Many manga publishers are adapting to this trend by converting existing works or creating new content in webtoon formats to reach a broader global audience.

The demand for diverse genres beyond traditional action and fantasy is also growing. Niche categories such as slice-of-life, romance, LGBTQ+, and horror are attracting new reader segments, prompting publishers to broaden their content portfolios and adopt more inclusive storytelling approaches.

Additionally, manga is increasingly being used as an educational tool, especially across Asia. Educational manga simplifies complex subjects such as science, history, and economics, making learning more engaging for students and young readers. This trend is expected to strengthen manga’s role within academic and learning environments.

Order a free sample PDF of the Manga Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Manga Company Insights

Leading companies are expanding their global reach by adopting strategies such as partnerships, licensing agreements, and digital platform enhancements. Major industry contributors include Kodansha Ltd., Shueisha Inc., among others.

Kodansha Ltd. is a major Japanese publisher with a renowned catalog including Attack on Titan and Akira. Its global presence is bolstered through international licensing and its strong involvement in anime production.

Shueisha Inc., publisher of One Piece, My Hero Academia, and Demon Slayer, continues to lead both domestic and global markets through its integration of manga and anime releases, as well as digital platforms like MANGA Plus and Shonen Jump+.

Emerging players such as Seven Seas Entertainment and Bilibili Comics are contributing to market growth by expanding niche genres, offering multilingual webcomics, and strengthening engagement across digital ecosystems.

Key Manga Companies

Akita Publishing Co., Ltd.

Bilibili Comics Pte. Ltd.

Bungeishunjū Ltd.

Good Smile Company, Inc.

Hitotsubashi Group

Houbunsha Co., Ltd.

Kadokawa Corporation

Kodansha Ltd.

Nihon Bungeisha Co., Ltd.

Seven Seas Entertainment, Inc.

Shogakukan Inc.

Shueisha Inc.

VIZ, Inc.

Yen Press LLC

Conclusion

The global manga market is undergoing a strong digital transformation driven by rising internet penetration, mobile-first reading habits, and the rapid adoption of webtoons. As new genres gain popularity and publishers expand their global reach through digital platforms and strategic partnerships, the industry is set for substantial growth through 2030. With an increasing focus on diverse storytelling, innovative digital formats, and educational manga, the market will continue to attract broader audiences worldwide.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.