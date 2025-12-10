Sales Rain S.A.S Expands Again in Medellín, Fourth Office Now Open at Edificio Tempo

Manila, Philippines, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — Sales Rain, Inc., a leading provider of office space solutions and offshore staffing services in the Philippines and Latin America, proudly announces the successful launch of its fourth office in Medellín, Colombia. The new facility is located at Edificio Tempo, Cra. 43A #1A Sur-69, El Poblado, right in the heart of the city’s prestigious Milla de Oro business district.

Strengthening its presence in Colombia’s golden mile

Sales Rain’s latest expansion at Edificio Tempo further solidifies its presence in Medellín’s Golden Mile business district. The location offers direct access to top corporations, banks, hotels, and restaurants, giving clients both convenience and a premier business address in one of Colombia’s fastest-growing outsourcing destinations.

Expanded capacity to support growing client demand

Operations on the new floor in Edificio Tempo officially began on November 20, 2025. The state-of-the-art space enhances Sales Rain’s ability to meet rising client demand for high-quality BPO and workspace solutions.

The new facility features:

75 plug-and-play BPO workstations equipped with complete IT infrastructure

A modern pantry area for team comfort and collaboration

A spacious conference room designed for presentations and client meetings

Two private managers’ offices

Two reception areas offering panoramic city views

Full technical and facilities support for seamless 24/7 operations

With this expansion, Sales Rain’s total capacity in Medellín now exceeds 300 workstations across four fully operational offices. This growth reflects the company’s ongoing investment in technology, infrastructure, and client experience.

A prime location in Medellín’s business hub

Positioned within Milla de Oro, Medellín’s most vibrant and upscale commercial district, the new office is surrounded by major financial institutions and multinational companies. Its strategic location enhances accessibility for clients and employees, while reinforcing Sales Rain’s image as a trusted partner in Colombia’s growing outsourcing market.

Commitment to client success and long-term growth

“This new facility represents another important step in our continued expansion across Latin America,” said Rajeev Agarwal, CEO of Sales Rain S.A.S. “Our clients’ success and trust directly drive our growth in Colombia. We are committed to providing scalable, high-quality workspace and BPO solutions that align with the evolving needs of global businesses.”

Advancing offshore excellence in Latin America

The launch of the Edificio Tempo office strengthens Sales Rain’s position as a key player in Colombia’s outsourcing industry. By expanding its network of flexible workspaces and offshore staffing operations, the company continues to support international enterprises in achieving cost-efficient, reliable, and scalable business growth.

Sales Rain’s continued investments in infrastructure, IT systems, and workforce development demonstrate its dedication to helping clients scale efficiently while maintaining exceptional service standards across all its global locations.

To learn more, call +63 917 311 7246 or email us at info@salesrain.com.

About Sales Rain: Sales Rain specializes in premium office space solutions, offshore staffing, and BPO Seat Leasing Services, empowering businesses with flexible workspaces and world-class outsourcing support. We own a strong presence in the Philippines, Colombia, the USA, and the Middle East, and our team is dedicated to drive the future of outsourcing.

Known for its client-centric approach, world-class facilities, and dedication to excellence, Sales Rain empowers businesses with flexible, efficient, and scalable office solutions tailored to their unique needs.

