ISACA, Nasscom Join Hands to Standardize Digital Skills for India’s Workforce

Collaboration empowers India’s workforce with skills to fuel its digital economy ambitions

India, 2025-12-10 — /EPR Network/ — ISACA, a global professional association and learning organization working in digital trust fields serving 185,000 members and operating in more than 190 countries, has exchanged an MoU with IT-ITeS SSC Nasscom, the national standard-setting body for IT skills for the alignment of its credentials to NSQF (National Skill Qualification Framework).

Sector Skills Council Nasscom, set up under the aegis of National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Ministry of Skills Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE) represents the voice of India’s $284 billion technology industry. Through the joint efforts with SSC Nasscom, the ISACA credentials are embedded into India’s higher education and skilling ecosystem, enhancing professional competency and career opportunities in the technology sector.

The MoU was exchanged between Erik Prusch, CEO, ISACA, and Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom, following an agreement signed in 2024 between the two parties. This development will ensure ISACA’s flagship certifications, including the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA), Certified Information Security Manager (CISM), and Certified in Risk and Information Systems Control (CRISC) are aligned with the NSQF. Furthermore, ISACA’s newly launched introductory courses on AI governance have been included in this initiative, ensuring professionals and students gain globally benchmarked competencies in emerging technologies.

The following key outcomes have resulted from this alignment:

Standardized Skill Recognition: ISACA certifications have achieved equivalence with India’s standardized skill competency levels, strengthening their relevance in the Indian workforce.

ISACA certifications have achieved equivalence with India’s standardized skill competency levels, strengthening their relevance in the Indian workforce. Integration into Higher Education: These courses are now registered on the National Qualification Register (NQR), allowing students to earn academic credits for completing ISACA training.

These courses are now registered on the National Qualification Register (NQR), allowing students to earn academic credits for completing ISACA training. Access via FutureSkills Prime: ISACA training programs are now available on SSC Nasscom’s FutureSkills Prime platform, a joint initiative between MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology) and Nasscom, expanding access to industry-relevant learning resources for professionals and students alike.

Enhancing India’s Digital Workforce

With ISACA’s globally recognized expertise now integrated into formal education pathways, this collaboration is expected to significantly enhance skill development in India. By embedding these qualifications into India’s skilling framework, students and professionals gain enhanced access to job-ready skills, bridging the gap between industry requirements and workforce capabilities. It will empower India’s workforce with globally competitive skills, supporting the country’s vision of becoming a leader in the digital economy.

“We are so excited that this partnership helps ensure that ISACA’s globally respected credentials are accessible and recognized within India’s structured education and skilling landscape, providing professionals and students with greater opportunities to build their careers in digital trust, risk management, and cybersecurity,” said Chris Dimitriadis, ISACA Chief Global Strategy Officer. “With ministries such as the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) investing heavily in future-ready skill initiatives, aiming to reskill, upskill, and train over 890,000 IT professionals, our goal is that ISACA credentials will play a critical role in supporting many of these people throughout their professional journeys.”

Rajesh Nambiar, President, Nasscom added, “As technology continues to evolve, equipping India’s workforce with future-ready skills is paramount. Aligning ISACA certifications with NSQF is a significant step toward integrating industry-leading expertise into formal learning frameworks. By embedding ISACA’s globally respected credentials into India’s skilling framework, this initiative will further strengthen the country’s technology workforce and competitiveness on a global scale.”

Dr. Abhilasha Gaur, CEO, IT-ITeS SSC Nasscom said, “Closing the gaps between industry-relevant skills and academic skills is of utmost need and importance to catch up with the rapid pace of technological advancements. Alignment with NSQF and NQR ensures the credentials are standardized to equip learners with cutting-edge skills essential in today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape.”

—————————————————————————————————————-About Nasscom:

Nasscom represents the voice of over $284bn technology industry in India with the vision to establish the nation as the world’s leading technology ecosystem. Boasting a diverse and influential community of over 3500 member companies our network spans the entire spectrum of the industry from DeepTech and AI start ups to multinationals and from products to services, Global Capability Centres to Engineering firms. Guided by our vision, our strategic imperatives are to accelerate skilling at scale for future-ready talent, strengthen the innovation quotient across industry verticals, create new market opportunities – both international and domestic, drive policy advocacy to advance innovation and ease of doing business, and build the industry narrative with a focus on Trust, and innovation. And, in everything we do, we will continue to champion the need for diversity and equal opportunity.

For more details visit our website https://nasscom.in/ or write to us at: comms@nasscom.in

About ISACA:

ISACA® (www.isaca.org) champions the global workforce advancing trust in technology. For more than 55 years, ISACA has empowered its community of 185,000+ members with the knowledge, credentials, training and network they need to thrive in fields like information security, governance, assurance, risk management, data privacy and emerging tech. With a presence in more than 190 countries and with nearly 230 chapters worldwide, ISACA offers resources tailored to every stage of members’ careers—helping them to thrive in a rapidly changing digital landscape, drive trusted innovation and ensure a more secure digital world. Through the ISACA Foundation, ISACA also expands IT and education career pathways, fostering opportunities to grow the next generation of technology professionals.