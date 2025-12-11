Zero Turn Mower Market Expands With Rising Commercial Landscaping Projects

The global zero turn mower market was valued at USD 5.28 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand to USD 9.70 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2025 to 2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the continued expansion of the commercial landscaping industry, which includes grounds maintenance, turf management, and ornamental horticulture services for commercial end users such as golf courses, public parks, municipalities, universities, and corporate campuses. The increasing scale and complexity of professionally maintained outdoor spaces is reinforcing demand for high-performance mowing equipment.

Market Size and CAGR

2024: USD 5.28 Billion

2033: USD 9.70 Billion

CAGR (2025–2033): 7.1%

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for 37.1% of global revenue in 2024.

The U.S. zero turn mower industry maintained a leading position in 2024.

By cutting width, the 50–60 inches segment captured 55.0% of the market in 2024.

By application, the commercial segment dominated overall demand in 2024.

Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing regional market.

The commercial landscaping sector continues to grow steadily, supported by rising urbanization, increased investment in green infrastructure, and heightened focus on aesthetically appealing and functional outdoor environments. This momentum is evident in expanding golf course developments, public park upgrades, and long-term groundskeeping contracts across institutional and hospitality sectors. Golf courses represent a critical end-user segment for zero turn mowers, particularly in the U.S., which accounted for nearly 42% of global golf course supply in 2023, with approximately 15,963 courses across 13,963 facilities. The extensive land coverage and frequent maintenance cycles associated with these facilities make zero turn mowers essential due to their maneuverability, productivity, and operator comfort.

Demand for zero turn mowers is increasing globally as end users prioritize faster operation, precision cutting, and reduced labor intensity. Compared with conventional lawn tractors, zero turn mowers enable quicker mowing, sharper turns, and efficient handling of complex layouts, making them a preferred choice for commercial landscapers, municipalities, facility managers, and large estate owners seeking productivity gains and shorter job completion times.

Despite strong demand, high initial purchase costs and maintenance complexity remain key barriers, particularly for small landscaping operators and price-sensitive residential users. Entry-level residential models with 34–42 inch cutting decks are typically priced between USD 3,300 and USD 4,000. Mid-range commercial units with 48–60 inch fabricated decks generally range from USD 4,000 to USD 5,500. Premium electric or autonomous models, such as the John Deere Z380R with a 54-inch deck, are priced around USD 8,999, while heavy-duty commercial units with 60–70 inch decks and advanced hydrostatic systems can exceed USD 10,000.

Key Zero Turn Mower Company Insights

Leading companies in the zero turn mower market include Altoz, Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, and KUBOTA Corporation, among others. Competitive strategies are focused on expanding customer reach through mergers and acquisitions, product innovation, and strategic partnerships.

Altoz is recognized for its tracked and wheeled zero turn mowers that combine distinctive design with high-performance engineering. Its products emphasize durability, precision cutting, and operator comfort, targeting professional-grade applications where productivity and reliability are critical.

Kubota Corporation, founded in 1890 in Osaka, Japan, is a diversified global manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines, and water and environmental solutions. With manufacturing and distribution operations across multiple regions, Kubota serves customers in over 120 countries, strengthening its footprint in the global zero turn mower market.

Key Zero Turn Mower Companies

Altoz

ARIENS

BigDog Mower Co.

Briggs & Stratton

Deere & Company

Husqvarna Group

KUBOTA Corporation

MTD Products Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SPARTAN MOWERS

Conclusion

The zero turn mower market is positioned for sustained growth through 2033, supported by expanding commercial landscaping activities, rising investments in green infrastructure, and increasing demand for efficient turf maintenance solutions. While high acquisition costs may limit adoption among smaller buyers, ongoing technological advancements, product differentiation, and expanding commercial use cases are expected to reinforce market momentum and create long-term growth opportunities across both developed and emerging regions.

