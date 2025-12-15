Missy Marshall Photography Offers Busy Louisville Moms the Effortless Louisville Newborn Photography Experience

LOUISVILLE, KY, 2025-12-15 — /EPR Network/ — Missy Marshall Photography, the Louisville studio specializing in bright & timeless newborn, maternity, and family photography, announced today that it is now booking December through July due dates. As a Louisville mom herself, owner Missy Marshall built her studio to address the common struggles of family photos—creating a simple, stress-free portrait experience specifically for busy mothers.

“I’m well aware of the struggle it can be to get family photos taken. From coordinating outfits to having those precious memories end up collecting dust on a hard drive—I’ve been there and done that,” said owner Missy Marshall. “My goal is always to make life easier for my busy, sentimental moms. I want them to have it all without having to stress, because you deserve to enjoy this sweet season of life, too.”

The MMP Signature Full-Service Experience

Missy Marshall Photography distinguishes itself in the Louisville Newborn Photography market by taking the entire to-do list off your plate. Her signature full-service experience ensures all the pain points of a photo session are handled, so all you have to do is show up and be present.

The experience includes:

Professional Hair and Makeup: For moms to feel pampered and their absolute best.

For moms to feel pampered and their absolute best. Complete Client Wardrobe: Outfits for the entire family that have been chosen to photograph beautifully.

Outfits for the entire family that have been chosen to photograph beautifully. Fully Stocked Studio: A bright, simple space with luxurious wraps and accessories—no distracting props or wild colors.

A bright, simple space with luxurious wraps and accessories—no distracting props or wild colors. Bespoke Artwork Design: Expert guidance on creating custom heirloom albums and stunning gallery walls.

Every service is completely customizable, ensuring every family walks away with exactly what they want—whether that’s a beautiful album, custom framing, or a complete digital collection.

Session Day: Painless for the Whole Family

Missy’s streamlined process eliminates the decision fatigue and stress that often comes with family portraits. From week-old newborns to wild toddlers, she has the “magic touch” that gets them to love having their photo taken.

“When clients choose me, they know they are going to look back on their photos and remember how everyone in their family enjoyed their session (even their husband), because it was a stress-free, effortless Louisville newborn photography experience.”

Now Booking Winter and Spring Due Dates

Missy is currently booking newborn due dates from December through July, with limited availability each month to ensure every client receives personal attention and the highest quality service.

Ready to take the stress out of preserving your family’s memories? Learn more and book your session today at www.missymarshallphotography.com.

About Missy Marshall Photography

Missy Marshall Photography is the Louisville studio built by a mom, for busy moms. Specializing in newborn and family portraits, Missy offers a signature full-service experience designed to take the entire portrait to-do list off your plate. From professional hair and makeup and an extensive client wardrobe to expert guidance on custom album and frame design, Missy handles every detail. She serves sentimental, family-focused mothers who want timeless, classic portraits and treasured heirlooms without adding any more stress to their already full schedules.

Missy Marshall, Owner & Photographer

Missy Marshall Photography

Email: missymarshallphotography@gmail.com

Website: www.missymarshallphotography.com

Instagram: @missymarshallphotography